CCR Re: Post Stabilisation Notice

08/14/2020 | 05:01am EDT

PARIS, Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HSBC (contact: Syndicate desk, telephone: +44 207 992 8066) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority) was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:CCR Re
Guarantor (if any):NA
Aggregate nominal amount:EUR 300,000,000   
Description:2.875% due 15th July 2040
Offer price:99.529
Stabilising Managers:Crédit Agricole CIB, HSBC, Natixis

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact distribution@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


© GlobeNewswire 2020
