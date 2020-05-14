Log in
CCR : Releases 1Q20 Results

05/14/2020 | 08:39pm EDT

1Q20 EARNINGS RELEASE

São Paulo, May 14th, 2020 - CCR announces its results for the 1Q20.

Click here to access 1Q20 release or visit the investor relations website

Conference Calls: Friday, May 15th, 2020.

Portuguese English
Time: 12:30 p.m. (BRT)
11:30 a.m. (EDT) 		Time: 12:30 p.m. (BRT )
11:30 a.m. ( EDT)
Phones:
Brazil: (+55 11) 3181-8565
(+55 11) 4210-1803
HD Web Phone 		Phones:
USA: (+1) 412 717-9627
Other countries: (+1) 844 204-8942
HD Web Phone
Code: CCR Code: CCR
Webcast: click here Webcast: click here
Replay: (+55 11) 3193-1012
(+55 11) 2820-4012
Available from 05/15/2020 to 05/21/2020 		Replay: (+55 11) 3193-1012
(+55 11) 2820-4012
Available from 05/15/2020 to 05/21/2020
Code: 8366456# Code: 5097751#

IR CONTACTPhones: (11) 3048-5941 / 5955 / 6353 / 2108
E-mail: invest@grupoccr.com.br

Disclaimer

CCR SA published this content on 14 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2020 00:39:00 UTC
