CCR : Releases 1Q20 Results

1Q20 EARNINGS RELEASE
São Paulo, May 14th, 2020 - CCR announces its results for the 1Q20.
Click here to access 1Q20 release or visit the investor relations website
Conference Calls: Friday, May 15th, 2020.
Portuguese
English
Time: 12:30 p.m. (BRT)
11:30 a.m. (EDT)
Time: 12:30 p.m. (BRT )
11:30 a.m. ( EDT)
Phones:
Brazil: (+55 11) 3181-8565
(+55 11) 4210-1803
HD Web Phone
Phones:
USA: (+1) 412 717-9627
Other countries: (+1) 844 204-8942
HD Web Phone
Code: CCR
Code: CCR
Webcast: click here
Webcast: click here
Replay: (+55 11) 3193-1012
(+55 11) 2820-4012
Available from 05/15/2020 to 05/21/2020
Replay: (+55 11) 3193-1012
(+55 11) 2820-4012
Available from 05/15/2020 to 05/21/2020
Code: 8366456#
Code: 5097751#
IR CONTACTPhones: (11) 3048-5941 / 5955 / 6353 / 2108
E-mail: invest@grupoccr.com.br
Disclaimer
