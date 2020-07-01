CCRM : Fertility Appoints New Physician in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CCRM Fertility, a global pioneer in fertility science, research and advancement, today announced the appointment of Lauren Sundheimer, M.D., M.S., FACOG, to its Orange County location (also known as Newport Fertility Center). Fertility specialist Dr. Sundheimer joins founding partner Mark Kan, M.D., in delivering industry leading care and outcomes to patients throughout Southern California. Dr. Sundheimer will start seeing patients July 16, 2020.

After growing up in Orange County, Dr. Sundheimer obtained her undergraduate and graduate degrees from the University of California, San Diego. She developed her passion for women's health while attending medical school at University of California, Irvine. Dr. Sundheimer completed her residency in obstetrics and gynecology at UCLA Medical Center and her fellowship in reproductive endocrinology and infertility at the combined UCLA and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center program.

Dr. Sundheimer is a reproductive endocrinology and infertility specialist and board certified obstetrician/gynecoglogist. Dr. Sundheimer practiced in Los Angeles prior to joining CCRM. Spanning the entire spectrum of fertility care, Dr. Sundheimer has clinical expertise and interests ranging from the diagnosis and management of infertility, to family planning and building, fertility preservation, LGBTQ+ care, and single-parent family-building. Additionally, she treats women with reproductive endocrine issues regardless of their fertility desires, such as PCOS and other abnormal hormone-regulation issues.

"We are excited to welcome Dr. Sundheimer to the CCRM Fertility network and know her patient-centric approach aligns closely with our values. She will only continue to help more patients achieve their dreams of having a family," said Dr. Kan "With the addition of Dr. Sundheimer and telehealth appointments to CCRM Orange County, we're continuing to expand access to world-class fertility care to Southern Californians."

Dr. Sundheimer has performed considerable research in the area of reproductive health. Her recent research has involved evaluating preimplantation genetic screening technology and studying the outcome differences among pregnancies requiring fertility treatment.

She feels it is important to evaluate her patients from a holistic perspective, treating fertility and reproductive endocrine issues while balancing other medical issues and stressors to provide a comprehensive approach to fertility, fertility preservation, and reproductive endocrinology.

"I am thrilled for the opportunity to work alongside the talented team at CCRM Orange County," commented Dr. Sundheimer. "CCRM approaches patients individually and thoughtfully to treat fertility and reproductive endocrine issues, like PCOS and other abnormal hormone-regulation concerns. While balancing other medical factors and stressors, we can provide a scientific and compassionate approach to fertility treatments, fertility preservation and reproductive endocrinology."

CCRM Orange County operates two offices in Newport Beach. Dr. Sundheimer will work with Dr. Mark Kan at 3501 Jamboree Road, Suite 1100, Newport Beach, CA 92660. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (949) 222-1290 or visit www.ccrmivf.com.

About CCRM Orange County

CCRM Orange County is a partner clinic of the Colorado Center for Reproductive Medicine ("CCRM"). Founded by Dr. William Schoolcraft in 1987, CCRM (Colorado Center for Reproductive Medicine) is the nation's leader in fertility care and research. CCRM specializes in the most advanced fertility treatments, with deep expertise in in vitro fertilization (IVF), fertility assessment, fertility preservation, genetic testing, third party reproduction and egg donation. Unlike many other fertility clinics that outsource their specialists and testing needs, CCRM leverages its own data, as well as a dedicated team of in-house reproductive endocrinologists, embryologists and geneticists in order to deliver industry-leading outcomes. CCRM operates 11 fertility centers (including 25 offices) throughout North America, serving prospective parents in major metropolitan areas, including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas-Fort Worth, Denver, Houston, New York, Northern Virginia, Minneapolis, Orange County, San Francisco Bay Area, and Toronto. For more information, visit www.ccrmivf.com , become a fan on Facebook , or follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

