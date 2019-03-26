CCT Land : Change of Company Names, Stock Short Names and Company's Website

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Formerly known as "中建置地集團有限公司 CCT Land Holdings Limited")

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00261)

CHANGE OF COMPANY NAMES, STOCK SHORT NAMES AND

COMPANY'S WEBSITE

CHANGE OF COMPANY NAMES

The Board is pleased to announce that the English name of the Company has been changed from "CCT Land Holdings Limited" to "Greater Bay Area Investments Group Holdings Limited" and the secondary name of the Company has been changed from "中建置地集團有限公司" to "大灣區投資 控股集團有限公司", both with effect from 28 February 2019.

CHANGE OF STOCK SHORT NAMES

The stock short names for trading in the Shares on the Stock Exchange will be changed from "CCT LAND" to "GBA INV HLDGS" in English and from "中建置地" to "大灣區投資控股" in Chinese with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 29 March 2019. The stock code of the Company on the Stock Exchange will remain as "00261".

CHANGE OF COMPANY'S WEBSITE

The Company's new website www.gbaholdings.com will be launched with effect from 29 March 2019 to reflect the Change of Company Name.

References are made to (i) the announcements of CCT Land Holdings Limited 中建置地集團有限公 司 (now known as "Greater Bay Area Investments Group Holdings Limited 大灣區投資控股集團有 限公司") (the "Company") dated 8 January 2019 and 16 January 2019 respectively; (ii) the circular of the Company dated 28 January 2019 (the "Circular"); and (iii) the announcement of the Company dated 20 February 2019 on the poll result of the special general meeting of the Company held on 20

February 2019, in relation to, among other things, the proposed change of English name of the Company from "CCT Land Holdings Limited" to "Greater Bay Area Investments Group Holdings Limited" and the secondary name of the Company from "中建置地集團有限公司" to "大灣區投資控 股集團有限公司" (the "Change of Company Name"). Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular unless otherwise stated.

CHANGE OF COMPANY NAMES

The Board is pleased to announce that the English name of the Company has been changed from "CCT Land Holdings Limited" to "Greater Bay Area Investments Group Holdings Limited" and the secondary name of the Company has been changed from "中建置地集團有限公司" to "大灣區投資 控股集團有限公司", both with effect from 28 February 2019.

The special resolution regarding the Change of Company Name was duly passed by the Shareholders at the SGM held on 20 February 2019. The Certificate of Incorporation on Change of Name and The Certificate of Secondary Name of the Company were issued by the Registrar of Companies in Bermuda to the Company on 12 March 2019 and the Certificate of Registration of Alteration of Name of Registered Non-Hong Kong Company was issued by the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong to the Company on 20 March 2019.

EFFECT ON CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

The Change of Company Name does not affect any rights of the existing holders of securities of the Company. All the existing certificates of securities in issue bearing the former name of the Company will continue to be evidence of title to such securities and the existing certificates of securities will continue to be valid for trading, settlement, registration, and delivery purposes. There will not be any arrangement for exchange of the existing certificates of securities for new certificates bearing the new name of the Company. New certificates of securities of the Company will be issued only in the new name of the Company.

CHANGE OF STOCK SHORT NAMES

The stock short names of the Company for trading in the Shares on the Stock Exchange will be changed from "CCT LAND" to "GBA INV HLDGS" in English and from "中建置地" to "大灣區投 資控股" in Chinese with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 29 March 2019. The stock code of the Company on the Stock Exchange will remain as "00261".

CHANGE OF COMPANY'S WEBSITE

Following the Change of Company Name becoming effective, the Company's website will be changed from www.cctland.com to www.gbaholdings.com with effect from 29 March 2019. All announcements, notices or other documents to be submitted by the Company for publication on the Stock Exchange's website will also be published on this new website of the Company.

