CCT Land : Memorandum of Association and Bye-laws

MEMORANDUM OF ASSOCIATION

AND

BYE-LAWS

OF

GREATER BAY AREA

INVESTMENTS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 大灣區投資控股集團有限公司

(Change of company name from CCT Tech International Limited on 8 July 2013) (further change of company name from CCT Land Holdings Limited on 28 February 2019)

(Stock Code: 00261)

Incorporated the 22nd day of July, 2002.

IMPORTANT

This is a consolidated version of the memorandum of association and bye -laws (the "Constitutional Documents") of Greater Bay Area Investments Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") not formally adopted by the shareholders of the Company at a general meeting.

In case of discrepancies or inconsistencies, the English text of the Constitutional Documents shall prevail over the Chinese text.

26 March 2019

FORM NO. 3a Registration No. 32435

[COPY]

BERMUDA

CERTIFICATE OF INCORPORATION

ON CHANGE OF NAME

I HEREBY CERTIFY that in accordance with the section 10 of the Companies Act 1981

CCT Land Holdings Limited by resolution and with the approval of the Registrar of

Companies has changed its name and was registered as Greater Bay Area

Investments Group Holdings Limited on the 28th day of February 2019.

(Seal)

Given under my hand and the Seal of the REGISTRAR OF COMPANIES this 12th day of March 2019

(Sd.)

Maria Boodram

Acting Registrar of Companies

FORM NO. 6B Registration No. 32435

[COPY]

BERMUDA

CERTIFICATE OF SECONDARY NAME

I hereby in accordance with the section 10A of the Companies Act 1981 issue the Certificate of Secondary Name and do certify that on the 28th day of February 2019

Greater Bay Area Investments Group Holdings Limited

was registered with the secondary name 大灣區投資控股集團有限公司

by me in the Register maintained by me under the provisions of section 14 of the

Companies Act 1981.

(Seal)

Given under my hand and the Seal of the REGISTRAR OF COMPANIES this 12th day of March 2019

(Sd.)

Maria Boodram

Acting Registrar of Companies

FORM NO. 7a

Registration No. 32435

[COPY]

BERMUDA

CERTIFICATE OF DEPOSIT OF

MEMORANDUM OF INCREASE OF SHARE CAPITAL

THIS IS TO CERTIFY that a Memorandum of Increase of Share Capital of

CCT Land Holdings Limited

was delivered to the Registrar of Companies on the 7th day of December 2015 in accordance with section 45(3) of the Companies Act 1981 ("the Act").

(Seal)

Given under my hand and the Seal of the

REGISTRAR OF COMPANIES this

30th day of December 2015

(Sd.)

Lindsay Gaugain

for Registrar of Companies

Capital prior to increase: HK$ 1,200,000,000.00

Amount of increase:

HK$ 1,800,000,000.00

Present Capital: HK$ 3,000,000,000.00

FORM NO. 3a

Registration No. 32435

[COPY]

BERMUDA

CERTIFICATE OF INCORPORATION

ON CHANGE OF NAME

I HEREBY CERTIFY that in accordance with section 10 of the Companies Act 1981

CCT TECH INTERNATIONAL LIMITED by resolution and with the approval of

the Registrar of Companies has changed its name and was registered as CCT Land

Holdings Limited on the 8th day of July 2013.

(Seal)

Given under my hand and the Seal of the

REGISTRAR OF COMPANIES this

10th day of July 2013

(Sd.)

for Registrar of Companies