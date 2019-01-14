CCT Land : Voluntary Announcement

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

RELATING TO THE STRATEGIC COOPERATION AGREEMENT

ENTERED INTO WITH GALAXY INVESTMENT

This announcement is made by the Company on a voluntary basis.

STRATEGIC COOPERATION AGREEMENT ENTERED INTO WITH GALAXY INVESTMENT

Reference is made to: (i) the Company's announcement dated 4 January 2019 in respect of the Company's decision to expand, invest and develop business in the Greater Bay Area and the entering into of a strategic cooperation agreement with Huixin; and (ii) the Company's announcement dated 8 January 2019 in respect of the proposal to change the name of the Company to "Greater Bay Area Investments Group Holdings Limited".

Further to the signing of the strategic cooperation agreement dated 4 January 2019 with Huixin, the Board is pleased to announce that Greater Bay Area Finance has entered into a strategic cooperation agreement dated 14 January 2019 with Galaxy Investment. Pursuant to the Galaxy Agreement, the Parties plan to have in-depth cooperation in diversified and multi-level sectors. The main scope of cooperation includes:

(1)Introduction of military-civilian integrated industry and property projects at the districts in which the Parties will cooperate

The Parties agreed to introduce the optoelectronics industry, new energy vehicle industry and research work stations for academicians in the field of big data cloud storage of a very large Chinese state-owned central enterprise with militarybackground, and relocate these industrial operations into target districts of the Greater Bay Area, with the objective for the Parties to seek for investments in these promising industrial operations and opportunities in property development projects. The Company also intends to explore the cooperation opportunities for manufacturing of the electric vehicle being developed by the Company.

(2) Cooperation in the field of distressed assets The first phase of cooperation will focus on: (i) a logistics project located at Bantian Street (坂田街), Longgang District (龍崗區) in Shenzhen; and (ii) restructuring of a warehouse project at Qingshui River (清水河) district in Shenzhen.

(3) Establishing city redevelopment fund and project fund The Parties will use their respective strengths and financial resources to initiate and establish the Galaxy city redevelopment fund and a project fund in Shenzhen and Dongguan, respectively, in order to fuel the progress and operations of the project inventory of Galaxy Investment and the additional city redevelopment projects to be invested by the Parties together.

(4) Support and cooperate in the capital operations of Galaxy Investment The Parties will cooperate deeply in the field of integration of assets and finance and capital operations in respect of assets and business operations accumulated by Galaxy Investment over its many years of development.

Pursuant to the Galaxy Agreement, the Parties will jointly establish a working group to actively proceed and finalise the terms of cooperation of the projects as stated in the Galaxy Agreement. Upon signing of concrete agreement(s), the Company will make further announcement(s) in compliance with the requirements of The Stock Exchange, as and when appropriate.

INFORMATION ON GALAXY INVESTMENT

Galaxy Investment, a subsidiary of Galaxy Holding Group Company Limited*, is principally engaged in city redevelopment and the Three-Renovation projects in the GreaterBay Area. Galaxy Investment has extensive experience in operational management in city redevelopment and Three-Renovation projects, investment and acquisitions and mergers.

Galaxy Investment has become a well-known land investment and integrated operations service provider in the Greater Bay Area. Its projects are mainly located in cities of the Greater Bay Area including Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Dongguan and Huizhou. The type of projects includes urban villages redevelopment, old industrial districts upgrade, composite land operations, specialised town development, industry and urban integration projects.

Galaxy Investment has extensive experience in land investments, land operations management and industrial operations management. It has established very good relationships with local governments, leading enterprises in business sectors and local large financial institutions as well as abundant resources in projects and customer networks in the Greater Bay Area.

INFORMATION ON GREATER BAY AREA FINANCE

Greater Bay Area Finance is a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

The Board believes that entering into the Galaxy Agreement is beneficial to the Company as it will develop a flexible and diversified cooperation relationship by leveraging effectively upon the Parties' respective strengths and resources in assets, finance and projects.

Hong Kong, 14 January 2019

