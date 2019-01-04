Log in
CDA California Dental Association : TDIC-acquired companies receive final merger approval

01/04/2019 | 02:34pm EST

The Dentists Insurance Company received final approval to merge Dental Benefits Insurance Company and Northwest Dentists Insurance Company, acquired in February 2017, into TDIC effective Jan. 1. The merger was approved by the California Department of Insurance, the Oregon Division of Financial Regulation and the Washington State Office of the Insurance Commissioner.

As a result of the merger, DBIC and NORDIC are now united as one company operating as TDIC. The name and logo have changed and policyholders can expect a smooth transition with no disruption to the service they have come to trust and rely upon.

'The merger gives policyholders peace of mind, knowing that TDIC has a single vision to only protect dentists,' said TDIC Board Chair Daniel Davidson, DMD. 'For nearly 40 years, TDIC has provided exceptional service and high-quality products to our policyholders and we will continue this legacy with the merging of DBIC and NORDIC.'

TDIC focuses exclusively on supporting the dental profession by offering a comprehensive suite of professional insurance products to more than 24,000 dentists in 15 states. With this merger, TDIC now extends its exceptional legacy, brand values, financial strength and stability to over 5,000 additional policyholders in five states.

In addition to providing DBIC and NORDIC policyholders with the service and support they have come to expect, TDIC has been rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best for 24 consecutive years.

For information about TDIC and the merger of DBIC and NORDIC, visit tdicinsurance.com. The A.M. Best Company rating was effective March 2018. For the latest rating, access ambest.com.



Disclaimer

CDA - California Dental Association published this content on 04 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2019 19:33:03 UTC
