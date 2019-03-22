CDC Centers for Disease Control and Prevention : Final Update About an Outbreak of Salmonella Infections Linked to Ground Beef

A final update about an outbreak of Salmonella infections linked to ground beef has been posted. https://www.cdc.gov/salmonella/newport-10-18/index.html .

Updates:

This outbreak appears to be over.

A total of 403 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella were reported from 30 states.

117 people were hospitalized. No deaths were reported.

Illnesses started on dates ranging from August 5, 2018, to February 8, 2019.

Ground beef produced by JBS Tolleson, Inc. was a likely source of this outbreak.

Advice to Consumers, Restaurants, and Retailers

Although the outbreak investigation is over, contaminated beef could still be in freezers. Check your freezer for beef recalled by JBS Tolleson, Inc., of Tolleson, Arizona, and do not eat, serve, or sell it.

Recalled beef products were produced and packaged from July 26, 2018, to September 7, 2018 and were shipped to retailers nationwide under many brand names.

The company recalled 6.9 million pounds of beef products on Oct. 4, 2018, and then recalled an additional 5.2 million pounds of beef products on Dec. 4, 2018.

When you check your freezer for recalled beef, look for beef labeled with the establishment number 'EST. 267.' This is usually found inside the USDA mark of inspection, but can be elsewhere on the package.

More than 100 retailers, including chain retail locations and local stores, sold the recalled beef.

Visit the USDA-FSIS website for a list of stores and states where the recalled beef products were sold Cdc-pdf [PDF - 322 KB] External . Stores are listed by state, in alphabetical order.

. Stores are listed by state, in alphabetical order. Return recalled beef to the store or throw it away.

Consumers with questions about the recall can call the JBS USA Consumer Hotline at (800) 727-2333.

Contact a healthcare provider if you think you got sick from eating recalled ground beef.

General Ground Beef Safety

Consumers and restaurants should always handle and cook ground beef safely(https://www.cdc.gov/foodsafety/keep-food-safe.html) to help prevent foodborne illness.

Don't eat raw or undercooked ground beef. It is important to cook ground beef thoroughly to an internal temperature of 160°F, checked with a food thermometer.

Wash hands and items that came into contact with raw ground beef-including countertops, utensils, dishes, and cutting boards-with soap and water.

Most people infected with Salmonella develop diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps 12-72 hours after eating contaminated food. The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days, and most people recover without treatment.

If you have questions about cases in a particular state, please call that state's health department.