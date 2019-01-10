Log in
CDFH – China Development Financial C : CDF announced net losses of NT$92 million for the month of December 2018

01/10/2019 | 06:44am EST

The cumulative net profits in January - December 2018 were NT$7.857billion, translating into net profits of NT$0.54 per share.

Its principal subsidiaries, KGI Securities and CDIB Capital Group registered net profits of NT$285 million and 128 million respectively for the month of December 2018.

In the same period, KGI Bank and China Life incurred net losses of NT$251 million and NT$494 million.

The cumulative net profits in January-December 2018 for KGI Bank, KGI Securities, CDIB Capital Group and China Life were NT$2.138 billion (or NT$0.46 per share) , NT$3.770 billion (or NT$1.16 per share) , $2.321 billion (or NT$1.14per share) and NT$10.178 billion (or NT$2.54 per share) ,respectively.

Disclaimer

CDFH – China Development Financial Holding Corp. published this content on 10 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2019 11:43:01 UTC
