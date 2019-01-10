CDFH – China Development Financial C : CDF announced net losses of NT$92 million for the month of December 2018

The cumulative net profits in January - December 2018 were NT$7.857billion, translating into net profits of NT$0.54 per share.
Its principal subsidiaries, KGI Securities and CDIB Capital Group registered net profits of NT$285 million and 128 million respectively for the month of December 2018.
In the same period, KGI Bank and China Life incurred net losses of NT$251 million and NT$494 million.
The cumulative net profits in January-December 2018 for KGI Bank, KGI Securities, CDIB Capital Group and China Life were NT$2.138 billion (or NT$0.46 per share) , NT$3.770 billion (or NT$1.16 per share) , $2.321 billion (or NT$1.14per share) and NT$10.178 billion (or NT$2.54 per share) ,respectively.
