CDFH – China Development Financial C : CDF announced net profits of NT$91 million for the month of September 2018

10/08/2018 | 12:28pm CEST

The cumulative net profits in January - September 2018 were NT$8.528billion, translating into net profits of NT$0.59 per share.

Its principal subsidiaries, KGI Bank, KGI Securities and China Life registered net profits of NT$348 million , NT$97 million and 219 million respectively for the month of September 2018.

In the same period, CDIB Capital Group incurred net losses of NT$275 million.

The cumulative net profits in January-September 2018 for KGI Bank, KGI Securities, CDIB Capital Group and China Life were NT$2.490 billion (or NT$0.54 per share) , NT$3.601 billion (or NT$1.11 per share) , $2.260 billion (or NT$1.11per share) and NT$10.496 billion (or NT$2.62 per share) ,respectively.

Disclaimer

CDFH – China Development Financial Holding Corp. published this content on 08 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2018 10:27:09 UTC
