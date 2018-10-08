CDFH – China Development Financial C : CDF announced net profits of NT$91 million for the month of September 2018

The cumulative net profits in January - September 2018 were NT$8.528billion, translating into net profits of NT$0.59 per share.

Its principal subsidiaries, KGI Bank, KGI Securities and China Life registered net profits of NT$348 million , NT$97 million and 219 million respectively for the month of September 2018.

In the same period, CDIB Capital Group incurred net losses of NT$275 million.

The cumulative net profits in January-September 2018 for KGI Bank, KGI Securities, CDIB Capital Group and China Life were NT$2.490 billion (or NT$0.54 per share) , NT$3.601 billion (or NT$1.11 per share) , $2.260 billion (or NT$1.11per share) and NT$10.496 billion (or NT$2.62 per share) ,respectively.