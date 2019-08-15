Log in
CDOR, GHDX, TYPE, and UBNK Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Acquisitions

08/15/2019 | 11:19am EDT

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CDOR) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Condor’s agreement to be acquired by NexPoint Hospitality Trust. Shareholders of Condor will receive $11.10 in cash for each share of Condor common stock owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-condor-hospitality-trust-inc.

Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: GHDX) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Genomic Health’s agreement to be acquired by Exact Sciences Corporation (“Exact Sciences”).  Shareholders of Genomic Health will receive $27.50 in cash and $44.50 in shares of Exact Sciences stock for each share of Genomic Health.  To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-genomic-health-inc.

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ GS: TYPE) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Monotype’s agreement to be acquired by affiliates of HGGC, LLC.  Shareholders of Monotype will receive $19.85 in cash for each share of Monotype.  To learn more about this investigation and you rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-monotype-imaging-holdings-inc.  

United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: UBNK) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to UBNK’s agreement to be acquired by People’s United Financial, Inc. (“PBCT”).  Shareholders of UBNK will receive 0.875 shares of PBCT for each share of UBNK common stock.  To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-united-financial-bancorp-inc.

If you would like to discuss any of these investigations and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242 or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:   

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
Telephone: (302) 295-5310
Toll-Free: (888) 969-4242
Fax: (302) 654-7530
Email: info@rl-legal.com
http://www.rigrodskylong.com
Follow Rigrodsky & Long on Facebook and Twitter

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
