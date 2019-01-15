CDP Investment Pays Off for Public Media with Salesforce Acquisition of roundCorner

The Contributor Development Partnership (CDP), a Boston-based
collaborative fundraising service for public media stations, announced
today that its investment, development partner and primary CRM platform
provider, roundCorner, has been acquired by Salesforce.org. This
transaction ensures a robust product roadmap and ongoing innovation and
investment from CDP on behalf of dozens of public media non-profits
currently using roundCorner’s world-class CRM, NGO Connect.
With yesterday’s acquisition of roundCorner, a Philadelphia-based
company focused on enterprise CRM solutions for nonprofits,
Salesforce.org will help organizations achieve their missions of social
good through comprehensive, cloud-based technology. "Together,
Salesforce.org and roundCorner will further power our community of
customers with solutions to advance their missions," said Rob Acker, CEO
of Salesforce.org in a statement.
CDP has been a seed investor, board participant and NGO Connect
development partner with roundCorner from inception. In 2010, when
Boston public media powerhouse, WGBH, needed to reimagine its own
fundraising technology, Ben Godley, then WGBH COO, partnered with
roundCorner to help build a solution on the Salesforce platform. That
development effort, along with WGBH’s resource investment, helped create
today’s flagship roundCorner product, NGO Connect. The roundCorner
company has grown to include hundreds of leading non-profits, including
Salvation Army, Girl Scouts, ASPCA, and City Year among its NGO Connect
customer base.
“Salesforce.org’s deep partnership with CDP is a critical part of our
ongoing commitment and support of public media organizations,” said
David Averill, VP of Global Alliances for Salesforce.org. “CDP continues
to drive the success of our public media customers and as we enter this
new chapter, we look forward to even closer collaboration,” he added.
“CDP has always been on the forefront of challenging roundCorner to be
able to leverage the rapidly evolving capabilities of the Salesforce
platform for public media,” said Nick Ward, Chairman of the Board at
roundCorner. “This acquisition cements the tight connection between
Salesforce's emerging technical possibilities and CDP’s vision for where
public media needs to go.”
“We are pleased that Salesforce recognized the power and value of
roundCorner’s solution and its importance in helping public media
organizations better serve their constituents,” added Ben Godley, CEO of
CDP and roundCorner board member. “We are more committed than ever to
support Salesforce in their expansion of the market.”
CDP has been roundCorner’s exclusive partner in serving the public media
community and, today, more than 1/3 of all public TV and radio donors
are managed on the NGO Connect platform. Among its many innovations on
behalf of public media, CDP recently integrated the PBS Passport video
service, a member benefit offered to station donors, into the NGO
Connect database allowing stations to view giving, donor and content
consumption data in the same account record. This bi-directional sync to
the PBS data in an easy-to-use, cloud-based CRM helps stations deepen
their engagement and relationships with their constituents.
“Our primary goal is to help public media stations raise more net
revenue in support of their missions,” says Michal Heiplik, CDP’s
Executive Director. “Stations depend upon us to invest wisely and choose
the best solutions. We’re thrilled that Salesforce agrees roundCorner
and NGO Connect are best-in-class technology.”
In 2011, Godley, in partnership with Heiplik, internally launched CDP
services at WGBH with a mission to help sustain a thriving public media
system. In December 2018, CDP became a standalone public benefit
corporation focused on helping local stations grow their active donor
files and increase net revenues through the development of
best-practices in fundraising, scaled vendor management, innovative
fundraising and operational services, and best-of-breed technology
systems. Stations can then use these new resources to better serve their
local communities. To date, CDP fundraising services have helped member
stations collectively raise more than $150 million of incremental net
revenue.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190115005908/en/