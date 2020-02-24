Log in
CDPHP Ranks No. 1 Nationally for Federal Employee Health Benefits

02/24/2020 | 02:50pm EST

Albany, NY, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDPHP is proud to announce the Albany, NY-based health plan is ranked No. 1 in the nation for federal employee health benefits (FEHB). The rankings were released as part of the 2020 FEHB Plan Performance Assessment, which rates 83 health plans across the country in the areas of quality and customer satisfaction.

“I could not be any more proud that CDPHP has been named the preeminent health plan in the country for federal employee health benefits. This recognition is further proof that CDPHP is more than a health insurance company; we are health plan committed to helping our members lead their healthiest lives.” said CDPHP president and CEO, Dr. John D. Bennett.

Measuring Quality

The assessment provides consumers with valuable information when shopping for coverage and comparing health plans, measuring how plans perform in the following areas:

  • Preventive care
  • Disease management
  • Medication use
  • Behavioral health
  • Utilization management

 Measuring Customer Satisfaction

In addition to quality scores, federal health plans are also assessed in the area of customer satisfaction, including key performance areas, such as:

  • Access
  • Claims
  • Member experience/engagement

 Awards and Accolades

CDPHP has been recognized nationally for its commitment to high-quality care and superior customer service. Below are just a few awards that set the plan apart:

  • #1 in Member Satisfaction for Commercial Health Plans in New York, J.D. Power Commercial Health Plan Study
  • Best Insurance Companies for Medicare Advantage 2020, U.S. News & World Report
  • 4.5 out of 5 Stars for Medicare HMO and PPO, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS)
  • Best Companies to Work for in New York, New York State Society for Human Resources Management

 About CDPHP®
Established in 1984, CDPHP is a physician-founded, member-focused and community-based not-for-profit health plan that offers high-quality affordable health insurance plans to members in 26 counties throughout New York. CDPHP is also on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

 

###

Natalia Burkart
CDPHP
518-641-5046
natalia.burkart@cdphp.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
