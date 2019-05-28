CDPHP Workforce Team Challenge Raises Nearly $50,000 for Two Local Charities

Albany, N.Y., May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The CDPHP Workforce Team Challenge – the Capital Region’s largest annual road race – raised record-breaking funds for two local charities. Race organizers presented $47,000 in donations today to this year’s charities of choice, the Albany Damien Center and Family Promise of the Capital Region.



“I continue to be blown away by the generosity of our CDPHP Workforce Team Challenge race participants and sponsors,” said John D. Bennett, MD, president and CEO of CDPHP. “Donations to the chosen charities offer much-needed hope to some of the region’s most vulnerable residents.”



The Albany Damien Center will use their portion of the record-breaking $47,000 in donations to support the Smart Meals: Hands-On Healthy Living Program: a hands-on, inclusive, monthly education class to teach people living with HIV/AIDS proper nutrition, safe meal preparation, and healthy lifestyle skills.



“We are so honored to be chosen as one of the CDPHP Workforce Team Challenge Charities of Choice,” said Perry Junjulas, Executive Director of the Albany Damien Center. “With this support, persons with HIV and AIDS attending Smart Meals: Hands-On Healthy Living will improve their nutritional health and food security that is critically needed for improving their health outcomes. Our partnership with CDPHP in this effort will work to improve community health in conjunction with our Ending the AIDS Epidemic goals.”



Donations from the race will benefit Family Promise of the Capital Region’s Family Assistance/Homelessness Prevention Program, which provides funding for rental assistance, partial security deposits, uncovered health care expenses, transportation costs, work clothing, educational programs, and childcare expenses that are determined to be essential to the success of each family.



“We are truly grateful to CDPHP, Hudson-Mohawk Road Runners Club, the race sponsors, and all of the participants and volunteers that made this event possible. This very generous level of support will help ensure that the families we serve will be able to secure and keep permanent, stable housing as they work toward full independence,” said Mary Giordano, executive director, Family Promise of the Capital Region.



The CDPHP Workforce Team Challenge is organized by and serves as an important fundraiser for the Hudson-Mohawk Road Runners Club (HMRRC). In addition to raising funds for local charities, the race also helps to fund HMRRC’s college scholarships, grants, and free running programs.



About CDPHP®

Established in 1984, CDPHP is a physician-founded, member-focused and community-based not-for-profit health plan that offers high-quality affordable health insurance plans to members in 26 counties throughout New York. CDPHP is also on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.



About Albany Damien Center

Founded in 1988, the Albany Damien Centers mission is to enhance the lives of people affected by HIV/AIDS in an affirming environment and to reduce new infections in the communities we serve. Our vision is a community where people with HIV/AIDS achieve their desired potential and are respected as coworkers, neighbors and friends, while striving for an HIV free generation. The Albany Damien Center is on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.



About Family Promise of the Capital Region

Established in 2015, Family Promise of the Capital Region helps keep homeless children and their families together, offering the support they need to achieve lasting independence. Its staff and hundreds of trained volunteers work with existing social service agencies and faith communities to provide shelter, food, and case management services.​ The goal of this community-based approach is that families will secure housing and gain financial stability within three to four months, after which Family Promise continues to guide and support them to ensure their success.



