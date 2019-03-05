Log in
CE Capital Expands Management Team, Broadens Portfolio of Corporate Advisory Services

03/05/2019 | 05:01pm EST

New Expertise And Resources Address The Growing Needs of Dynamic Businesses

CE Capital, a leading provider of corporate advisory and M&A services, today announced an expansion of its executive management team and new capabilities to meet the growing needs of its clients.

Fergus Herbert and Darren Heathcote were named Executive Directors of the firm. They join Sean Cortis, CEO of Chapman Eastway, and Daniel Baldovin, a Principal of Chapman Eastway, on the management team of CE Capital, a specialist corporate advisory initiative by Chapman Eastway.

Herbert has served as a founder and CEO of numerous growth businesses and has more than 25 years of experience. He has deep expertise in private equity, corporate advisory, investments, property, publishing and marketing. Heathcote also has served as a CEO and founder and has more than 30 years of experience in banking, private equity and capital raising. He has provided strategic advice to firms seeking to grow or restructure their operations in multiple industry sectors.

“Fergus Herbert and Darren Heathcote are highly accomplished executives who have helped many businesses develop and execute their strategic objectives,” Cortis said. “They bring decades of strategic insight and excellent execution in raising equity and debt, and structuring transactions for maximum enterprise value. With their experience and expertise, CE Capital can now deliver a full portfolio of services to power the growth of dynamic businesses.”

CE Capital provides M&A, corporate advisory, strategic consulting and capital raising services to privately held businesses pursuing global growth opportunities, capitalizing on its extensive networks throughout the Asia-Pacific region. CE Capital works closely with Chapman Eastway’s accounting, tax and advisory teams to provide comprehensive specialist solutions to clients. CE Capital has substantial industry experience in technology, agriculture, media, consumer goods and healthcare, but has the capabilities to serve business in any market sector.

Herbert said, “CE Capital is an agile, innovative corporate advisory firm that knows how to build businesses through acquisition, organic growth or both. CE Capital works with management teams to create a strategic roadmap for success and offers bold ideas to help businesses no matter what stage of their lifecycle. We look forward to working with dynamic businesses interested in what’s possible when great ideas and growth capital come together.”

For more information about CE Capital, contact Eric Kamal on +61 9262 4933 or e.kamal@cecapital.com.au

About CE Capital and Chapman Eastway

CE Capital, a specialist corporate advisory initiative by Chapman Eastway, provides M&A, corporate advisory, strategic consulting and capital raising services to dynamic businesses globally. Based in Sydney, Chapman Eastway, as a specialist family office advisory group since 1897, provides a comprehensive range of services to individuals, families and their businesses. The firm remains dedicated to its founding principles: To create and preserve wealth by providing advisory services with the highest standards of professionalism. For more information, visit www.cecapital.com.au or www.chapmaneastway.com.au, or call +61 2 9262 4933.


© Business Wire 2019
