CE Capital Expands Management Team, Broadens Portfolio of Corporate Advisory Services

CE Capital, a leading provider of corporate advisory and M&A services,
today announced an expansion of its executive management team and new
capabilities to meet the growing needs of its clients.
Fergus Herbert and Darren Heathcote were named Executive Directors of
the firm. They join Sean
Cortis, CEO of Chapman Eastway, and Daniel
Baldovin, a Principal of Chapman Eastway, on the management team of
CE Capital, a specialist corporate advisory initiative by Chapman
Eastway.
Herbert has served as a founder and CEO of numerous growth businesses
and has more than 25 years of experience. He has deep expertise in
private equity, corporate advisory, investments, property, publishing
and marketing. Heathcote also has served as a CEO and founder and has
more than 30 years of experience in banking, private equity and capital
raising. He has provided strategic advice to firms seeking to grow or
restructure their operations in multiple industry sectors.
“Fergus Herbert and Darren Heathcote are highly accomplished executives
who have helped many businesses develop and execute their strategic
objectives,” Cortis said. “They bring decades of strategic insight and
excellent execution in raising equity and debt, and structuring
transactions for maximum enterprise value. With their experience and
expertise, CE Capital can now deliver a full portfolio of services to
power the growth of dynamic businesses.”
CE Capital provides M&A, corporate advisory, strategic consulting and
capital raising services to privately held businesses pursuing global
growth opportunities, capitalizing on its extensive networks throughout
the Asia-Pacific region. CE Capital works closely with Chapman Eastway’s
accounting, tax and advisory teams to provide comprehensive specialist
solutions to clients. CE Capital has substantial industry experience in
technology, agriculture, media, consumer goods and healthcare, but has
the capabilities to serve business in any market sector.
Herbert said, “CE Capital is an agile, innovative corporate advisory
firm that knows how to build businesses through acquisition, organic
growth or both. CE Capital works with management teams to create a
strategic roadmap for success and offers bold ideas to help businesses
no matter what stage of their lifecycle. We look forward to working with
dynamic businesses interested in what’s possible when great ideas and
growth capital come together.”
For more information about CE Capital, contact Eric Kamal on +61 9262
4933 or e.kamal@cecapital.com.au
About CE Capital and Chapman Eastway
CE Capital, a specialist corporate advisory initiative by Chapman
Eastway, provides M&A, corporate advisory, strategic consulting and
capital raising services to dynamic businesses globally. Based in
Sydney, Chapman Eastway, as a specialist family office advisory group
since 1897, provides a comprehensive range of services to individuals,
families and their businesses. The firm remains dedicated to its
founding principles: To create and preserve wealth by providing advisory
services with the highest standards of professionalism. For more
information, visit www.cecapital.com.au
or www.chapmaneastway.com.au,
or call +61 2 9262 4933.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190305005265/en/