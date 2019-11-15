CE Rental, Inc. : Announces Recapitalization of Distinctive Event Rentals in Chesapeake, VA

CE Rental, Inc. (CE Rental), headquartered in Raleigh, NC, announced the recapitalization of Distinctive Event Rentals in Chesapeake, VA. Serving the Hampton Roads region including Chesapeake, Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Newport News and beyond, Distinctive Event Rentals is known as the premier provider of corporate and social special event rentals. For the past 23 years Distinctive has established itself as the proven leader in delivering quality china; specialty linens; and a wide variety of tables, chairs, staging, tents, and more for events of any size and scale.

Distinctive Event Rentals is the trusted partner for the region’s top caterers, event planners, resorts, venues, and event professionals. Featuring a veteran and dedicated team, Distinctive’s event specialists are well known for working closely with their clients through each step of the planning process.

“We are enthusiastic about the immediate synergies created between our existing event rental locations in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and the Distinctive Event Rentals team,” said Bob Marshall, CEO at CE Rental. “Distinctive’s established reputation for delivering the highest levels of customer service and quality equipment will expand our reach throughout the Southeast and enhance our ability to positively service our customers,” Marshall added.

Bill Cabell, founder of Distinctive, echoed the excitement: “Over the past 23 years the Distinctive team has proudly been part of the Hampton Roads community and beyond. During this time we have seen the entire area grow in both population and caliber of events. As we continue to evolve, and now as part of the CE Rental family, Distinctive will continue to expand our product lines and inventory depth. This will now include structure tents, sailcloth tents, and enhanced flooring options from Skyline Tent Company; as well as many additional rental offerings from the other CE Rental locations in the Southeast.” Cabell will remain with Distinctive and focus on strategic regional accounts and events in Hampton Roads and beyond.

“This partnership enables CE Rental to continue serving the entire Southeastern US as the leader for one-stop special event services,” said Brent Paris, Managing Partner at Dubin Clark. “The increased network density will allow the company to better serve the fast-growing Virginia Beach area with the latest products and services for special events.”

Distinctive Event Rentals has been a long-time supporter of local charity causes and community boards. The company will continue their mission of “Giving Back” by participating in fundraisers and charitable events throughout the area.

About CE Rental, Inc.: CE Rental, founded in 1952, and headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, is an award-winning special event rental company that provides a wide variety of event rental equipment including linens, fine china, flatware, dinnerware, tents, tables, chairs and more. Since being acquired by Dubin Clark & Company in February 2017, CE Rental has expanded its geographic footprint and product offerings through the acquisitions of Skyline Tent Company (Charlottesville, VA), Capital Party Rentals (Dulles, VA), Festive Fare Rentals (Charlottesville, VA), Liberty Party Rental (Nashville, TN), EventHaus (Charleston, SC), and locations in Raleigh and Charlotte, NC. For more information please contact James Auerbach for more info at jauerbach@cerental.com.

Dubin Clark & Company, Inc. is a private investment firm that has a 34-year history of investing in middle-market buyouts and building businesses in partnership with the managements of their portfolio companies. Dubin Clark has a national reputation for helping successful middle-market companies reach new levels of sales and earnings. Please visit www.dubinclark.com for more information and contact Brent Paris at paris@dubinclark.com for more details on partnership opportunities.

