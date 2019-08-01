Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CEBU Air : 4) Young adventurers set off for an experience of a lifetime in Juan For Fun 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2019 | 04:40am EDT

​Travel means more than just sharing captivating photos and garnering hundreds of likes on social media. Rather, it is a means to broaden one's horizon and understand more about different cultures.

And for young Filipinos who are starting with their bucket list of destinations, travelling is most certainly an exciting experience. This year, Cebu Pacific is once again empowering wide-eyed wanderers to discover and enjoy the rewarding feeling of traveling in Juan For Fun 2019.

On its eighth amazing run, Cebu Pacific chose five enthusiastic and passion-driven travelers out of thousands of nominees to go on a week-long backpacking trip in search of destinations and activities that will cultivate a deeper appreciation for the country, as well as enrich their own stories.

They are: Dariel Vallez, an agriculture graduate who wants to travel to promote agriculture to the youth; Bin Nur Magangcong, a Marawi Siege Survivor who hopes to champion understanding of different Filipino cultures; Jeric Cabanillas, an artist with the heart to educate children in Palawan and in other communities; Jessica Resch, a Cebuana who founded an NGO that reaches out to kids in Visayas; and Artus Enriquez, a young bird watcher who aims to protect endemic species in the country.

The five Juan For Fun winners get to bring along two companions who share the same hunger for enriching travel experiences to journey around the Philippines. Each team will receive adventure passports with curated travel itineraries featuring Cebu Pacific destinations such as Bacolod, Mindoro, Puerto Princesa, and Siargao. They will be mentored by travel writer Jude Bacalso, TV host and social media personality Joyce Pring, and Becoming Filipino's Kyle 'Kulas' Jennerman; along with first-time coach, celebrity and vlogger Mikael Daez.

During the send-off party for the teams at the new Dusit Thani in Cebu, the Juan For Fun mentors took the stage to share practical tips and advice on making the most out of the trip. Travel personality Kulas shared about his experiences on learning through travel; meanwhile Jude Bacalso talked about preserving the Filipino heritage. Resident traveler Joyce Pring lent some insights on island conservation and Mikael Daez gave some tips on trying new cuisines in new destinations.

Indeed, unforgettable memories and special awards and prizes await these teams at the end of their well-deserved Juan for Fun 2019 adventure. Follow the fun and excitement as the teams discover new experiences on their week-long Juan for Fun 2019 at Juan for Fun's official Facebook page (@CebuPacificJFF) and through the hashtag #JuanforFun2019.

Disclaimer

CEBU Air Inc. published this content on 01 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2019 08:39:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:15aECKERT & ZIEGLER : forms joint venture for tumor irradiation devices in China
PU
05:15aAIXTRON SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
05:15aSALZGITTER AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
05:15aCASIO COMPUTER : Piano supplier fined £3.7m for illegally preventing price discounts
AQ
05:15aDEUTZ AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05:14aWESTWOOD HOLDINGS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:13aEXANTAS CAPITAL : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:13aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Batam Smart Factory recognised by the World Economic Forum as a Fourth Industrial Revolution Lighthouse
AQ
05:13aMACY'S : How to thrive in the digital age of retail
AQ
05:13aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Microsoft and Schneider Electric launch AI for Green Energy
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1EXELIXIS, INC. : EXELIXIS: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
2ARCELORMITTAL : ARCELORMITTAL : cuts steel demand forecast, targets asset sales
3GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE lifts forecast but warns Boeing grounding may cost $1.4 billi..
4CISCO SYSTEMS : CISCO : whistleblower gets first False Claims payout over cybersecurity
5VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : Utility Veolia eyes bigger acquisitions as recycling activities ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group