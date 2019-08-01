CEBU Air : 4) Young adventurers set off for an experience of a lifetime in Juan For Fun 2019

​Travel means more than just sharing captivating photos and garnering hundreds of likes on social media. Rather, it is a means to broaden one's horizon and understand more about different cultures.

And for young Filipinos who are starting with their bucket list of destinations, travelling is most certainly an exciting experience. This year, Cebu Pacific is once again empowering wide-eyed wanderers to discover and enjoy the rewarding feeling of traveling in Juan For Fun 2019.

On its eighth amazing run, Cebu Pacific chose five enthusiastic and passion-driven travelers out of thousands of nominees to go on a week-long backpacking trip in search of destinations and activities that will cultivate a deeper appreciation for the country, as well as enrich their own stories.

They are: Dariel Vallez, an agriculture graduate who wants to travel to promote agriculture to the youth; Bin Nur Magangcong, a Marawi Siege Survivor who hopes to champion understanding of different Filipino cultures; Jeric Cabanillas, an artist with the heart to educate children in Palawan and in other communities; Jessica Resch, a Cebuana who founded an NGO that reaches out to kids in Visayas; and Artus Enriquez, a young bird watcher who aims to protect endemic species in the country.

The five Juan For Fun winners get to bring along two companions who share the same hunger for enriching travel experiences to journey around the Philippines. Each team will receive adventure passports with curated travel itineraries featuring Cebu Pacific destinations such as Bacolod, Mindoro, Puerto Princesa, and Siargao. They will be mentored by travel writer Jude Bacalso, TV host and social media personality Joyce Pring, and Becoming Filipino's Kyle 'Kulas' Jennerman; along with first-time coach, celebrity and vlogger Mikael Daez.

During the send-off party for the teams at the new Dusit Thani in Cebu, the Juan For Fun mentors took the stage to share practical tips and advice on making the most out of the trip. Travel personality Kulas shared about his experiences on learning through travel; meanwhile Jude Bacalso talked about preserving the Filipino heritage. Resident traveler Joyce Pring lent some insights on island conservation and Mikael Daez gave some tips on trying new cuisines in new destinations.

Indeed, unforgettable memories and special awards and prizes await these teams at the end of their well-deserved Juan for Fun 2019 adventure. Follow the fun and excitement as the teams discover new experiences on their week-long Juan for Fun 2019 at Juan for Fun's official Facebook page (@CebuPacificJFF) and through the hashtag #JuanforFun2019.