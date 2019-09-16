Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CEBU Air : Pacific Air Cargo continues digital transformation with SmartKargo

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/16/2019 | 03:42am EDT

Cloud-based solution powers apps, kiosks to streamline customer experience

MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Cebu Pacific Air (PSE: CEB) has renewed its contract with QuantumID Technologies to ramp up SmartKargo for CEB Cargo. The partnership will continue the cloud-based real-time management of CEB's air cargo business using the advanced SmartKargo operating system.

The largest Philippine carrier has utilized the innovative Software as a Service (SaaS) solution to empower customers with real-time shipment information and advanced tools such as mobile apps that streamline customer experience via kiosks at the warehouse.

The mobile app has also allowed CEB Cargo to enable its clients to manage their shipments end-to-end, from booking to destination. In addition, SmartKargo has helped CEB manage and integrate new dedicated cargo capacity into its fleet.

'The SmartKargo Cloud solution has equipped CEB Cargo with the advanced digital tools to run our business,' said Alex Reyes, Cebu Pacific Vice President for Commercial. 'We are very pleased to continue the partnership, and look forward to sustained growth that SmartKargo has enabled.'

Enhanced capabilities of SmartKargo allowed CEB Cargo to provide paperless Airway Bills (e-AWBs), and ease of booking for CEB Cargo agents and customers by allowing single-screen data entries. In addition, the solution provides simplified pricing and rate-making capabilities; real-time capacity management; user-configurable business Intelligence and reporting; and integrated Cargo Revenue accounting.

The platform supports streamlined participation with partners doing e-commerce-facilitating B2B or B2C door-to-door operations via mobile applications as well as third party integration.

'We at SmartKargo look forward to continue providing CEB Cargo with solutions and tools to grow their business,' said Jay Shelat, Executive Vice President at QuantumID Technologies. 'We are happy and grateful to be working with an outstanding team of cargo professionals and excellent leadership.'

Cebu Pacific was the first Asian carrier to adopt the SmartKargo Cloud platform in 2013.

Disclaimer

CEBU Air Inc. published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2019 07:41:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:17aAEGEAN AIRLINES : First Half 2019 Financial Results
PU
04:17aSIGNIFY : named Industry Leader in the 2019 Dow Jones Sustainability Index, September 16 2019
PU
04:17aAEGEAN AIRLINES : First Half 2019 results
PU
04:16aSPECTRACURE PUBL : presentations at investor meetings this fall
AQ
04:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04:14aCOMMERZBANK AG : (London Branch) - Pre Stabilisation Allianz SE EUR 30NC10
PR
04:13aHENNES & MAURITZ : H&M's sales grow at fastest pace in three years in third quarter
RE
04:12aELIA SYSTEM OPERATOR : Public consultation regarding general conditions that will apply for the terms and conditions for all ancillary services
PU
04:12aARTEMIS RESOURCES : 21 New SAM Targets at Carlow Castle West
PU
04:12aELIA SYSTEM OPERATOR : Public consultation regarding the terms and conditions (T&C) for services related to congestion management (T&C OPA and T&C SA) and the rules for coordination and congestion management
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: WeWork considers dramatic valuation cut in IPO
2Oil soars after attacks on Saudi, weak China data hits shares
3WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AND UNIONPAY, THE WORLD'S LARGEST CARD SCHEME, SIGN MOU TO FORM EXPANDED GLOBAL STRATEG..
4NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION : NORTHERN TRUST : Investors shun pound as Brexit concerns dominate
5Dollar falls, oil-exporter currencies rise after Saudi attacks; yen firms

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group