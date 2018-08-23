CEBU Air : Pacific beefs up Clark hub with new routes

Offers special P599 all-in sale

The Philippines' leading airline, Cebu Pacific (PSE: CEB), expands its footprint at the Clark International Airport with the introduction of two new routes that will help improve air connectivity and logistics between Central Luzon, the Visayas and Mindanao. Starting November 9, 2018, Cebu Pacific will mount daily flights between its Clark and Davao hubs; as well as between Clark and Tagbilaran (Bohol) once a day.

Cebu Pacific Flight 5J 613, bound for Tagbilaran, departs Clark at 955am daily and arrives at 1120am. The return flight, 5J 614, departs Tagbilaran at 1150am, and arrives Clark at 115pm. Meantime, Flight 5J 985 departs from Clark to Davao daily at 145pm, with scheduled arrival at the Francisco Bangoy International Airport in Davao at 340pm. The return flight, 5J 986, departs Davao at 410pm, with Estimate Time of Arrival at the Clark International Airport at 605pm.

The new Clark routes are on an introductory sale with a base fare of PHP599 up to August 28, or until seats last. Travel period is from November 9, 2018 to March 31, 2019. Lowest year-round base fare for the Clark-Tagbilaran route is at PHP888 and PHP1,088 for Clark-Davao.

'Cebu Pacific has been operating flights in and out of the Clark International Airport since 2006. Since our maiden Clark-Cebu route, we have not only expanded, but consistently maintained our presence at the Clark airport. We remain committed to helping play a pivotal role in the growth of the Clark airport,' said Atty JR Mantaring, Vice President for Corporate Affairs of Cebu Pacific.

The Clark International Airport has served as the hub for North and Central Luzon of Cebu Pacific for the past ten years. It has emerged as one of Asia's fastest-growing airports, with passenger volume expected to breach two million in 2018. Cebu Pacific mounts direct flights from Clark to Cebu, Singapore, Macau and Hong Kong; and will resume direct flights to Caticlan (Boracay) by October 28.

On top of the new routes, Cebu Pacific will also add an additional daily flight between Clark and Cebu starting October 28, 2019. From once daily, Cebu Pacific will fly between Clark and Cebu once in the morning and another in the afternoon.

'The expansion of our Clark route network and connecting this to our Davao hub will open opportunities for commerce, entrepreneurs and domestic investments for Central Luzon; while we anticipate that the Clark-Tagbilaran route will help boost trade and tourism. This in turn, will help spur economic growth and provide travelers with more route options to get to their destinations,' added Mantaring.

Aside from its Clark and Davao hubs, Cebu Pacific operates flights out of five other strategically placed hubs in the Philippines: Manila, Kalibo, Iloilo, Cebu and Cagayan de Oro (Laguindingan). The carrier has maintained leadership in the domestic market with 37 destinations, 76 routes and over 2,130 weekly flights. As of end-June 2018, Cebu Pacific flew 7.6 million passengers, comprising 73% of the 10.4 million passengers flown from January to June 2018.

