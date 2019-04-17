Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CEBU Air : Pacific boosts capacity in key hubs, destinations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/17/2019 | 04:48am EDT

The Philippines' leading carrier, Cebu Pacific (PSE: CEB), increases its capacity in key hubs to address increasing demand from tourists and business travelers. The increases are a combination of additional flights and upgrading to aircraft with more seats.

In its Cebu hub, Cebu Pacific has increased the weekly frequency of flights to and from Cagayan de Oro (Laguindingan), Dumaguete, Siargao, Iloilo, Caticlan (Boracay), Ozamiz and Zamboanga by an average 63%, staring April 15, 2019. Flights between Manila and Cebu had likewise increased 24%. The increase in flights from its Cebu hub is on top of its six-times-weekly Cebu-Shanghai and Shanghai-Cebu routes which began on April 15, 2019.

Cebu Pacific had earlier stated they would ramp-up capacity in its Cebu hub by as much as 20% in 2019. The carrier is positioning Cebu has its beach hub-with strategic connections to foremost vacation destinations such as Siargao, Camiguin, Puerto Princesa and Caticlan (Boracay). From Cebu, CEB also mounts direct flights to Bacolod, Butuan, Cagayan de Oro, Calbayog, Clark, Davao, Dumaguete, General Santos, Kalibo, Legazpi, Pagadian, Surigao, Tacloban, Hong Kong, Macau, Tokyo (Narita), Singapore and Incheon.

For its Clark hub, CEB has also increased capacity of flights to and from Caticlan (Boracay) by 231%--shifting from the 78-seat ATR 72-600 aircraft to the Airbus A320. The carrier had earlier announced it would launch daily flights between Clark and Iloilo; Clark and Bacolod; as well as Clark and Narita, starting August 9, 2019; and daily flights between Clark and Puerto Princesa starting October 9, 2019.

'We are now in a position to allot aircraft to expand key routes in our other hubs. We are excited over the prospects for growth and will continue to roll-out new routes when the opportunities arise,' said Alexander Lao, Vice-President for Commercial Planning of Cebu Pacific.

Meanwhile, CEB will also mount an additional daily flight between Manila and Bangkok, starting April 28, 2019, raising capacity by 41%. The carrier is also upgauging aircraft for key international routes from Manila starting this month, switching to its 236-seat Airbus A321NEO for flights to and from Narita and Denpasar (Bali), ramping up capacity by three percent, respectively; and to its 436-seat Airbus A330 for its Osaka and Shanghai routes, which will grow the number of seats by 90%, respectively.

In 2018, CEB flew over 20 million passengers to 37 domestic and 26 international destinations, across over 107 routes spanning Asia, Australia, the Middle East, and USA.

Disclaimer

CEBU Air Inc. published this content on 17 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2019 08:47:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:10aROSTELECOM PJSC : Health centre at the doorstep - new digital service 'Rostelecom.Health'
EQ
05:08aHOLDING(S) IN THE COMPANY PUBLISHED : Apr 17, 2019
PU
05:08aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Brainsway Prices 2.5M ADS IPO @$11/ADS
PU
05:08aDBA S P A : A DBA Group la digitalizzazione del porto di Rijeka in Croazia
PU
05:08aD&G TECHNOLOGY : Circulars - Proposed Re-election of Directors and Proposed Granting of General Mandates to Buy Back Shares and to Issue Shares and Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
05:08aD&G TECHNOLOGY : Form of Proxy for the Annual General Meeting to be Held on Wednesday,29 May 2019(or Any Adjournment Thereof)
PU
05:08aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Palomar Holdings Prices 5.625M Share IPO @$15/Share
PU
05:07aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Mining shares lead FTSE 100 lower; Bunzl drops on weak first-quarter
RE
05:07aJAIZ BANK : Secures N3bn BoI Facility to Boost Lending to SMEs
AQ
05:06aJAIZ BANK : Secures N3 Billion BoI Facility to Boost Lending to SMEs
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ASML HOLDING : ASML : 1Q Net Profit Fell, Backs Fiscal Year Guidance
2NETFLIX : NETFLIX : forecast disappoints as streaming competition looms
3DANONE : DANONE : Food group Danone keeps goals despite modest rise in first-quarter sales
4ZUR ROSE GROUP AG : ZUR ROSE : grows 28 per cent in the first quarter of 2019
5Tech for Good - Aruna Wins Alipay-NUS Enterprise Social Innovation Challenge for Using Digital Technology t..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About