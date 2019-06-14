Log in
CEBU Air : Pacific fully supports Sangley development

06/14/2019

Cebu Pacific fully supports Sangley development

Manila, 14 June 2019 - Cebu Pacific (PSE: CEB) fully supports the government's initiative to fast-track the development of Sangley airport. The Philippines' leading carrier welcomes the plan to turn the air force base into a new facility to complement the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in Manila.

'The transfer of General Aviation-or private aircraft operations to Sangley - is a quick win and will yield immediate positive results for NAIA,' said Michael Ivan Shau, Chief Operations Officer of Cebu Pacific. 'As an initial step, we have committed to establish our turboprop cargo operations at Sangley.'

Cebu Pacific is in the final phase of converting two of its ATR 72-500 passenger aircraft into full freighter planes-the only commercial passenger airline in the Philippines to have specialized aircraft to transport cargo. The first of the two freighter aircraft is expected to enter into service before August 2019.

Turbo-prop aircraft-such as the ATR fleet operated by Cebu Pacific subsidiary Cebgo, are typically used in airports with runways less than 1.2 kilometers long-which is too short for jet aircraft. Only about one-third of the 90 airports in the Philippines can land jets.

Cebu Pacific flies to 37 domestic destinations, including routes where jet operations are not possible such as Marinduque, Batanes, Busuanga, Camiguin and Siargao.

###

About Cebu Air Inc. (PSE: CEB)

Cebu Air Inc., operating as Cebu Pacific, is the largest carrier in the Philippine air transportation industry, offering its low-cost services to more destinations and routes with higher flight frequency within the Philippines than any other airline.

Together with subsidiary Cebgo, CEB flies to 37 domestic and 26 international destinations with over 107 routes spanning Asia, Australia, the Middle East, and USA.

The Cebu Pacific fleet is comprised of two Airbus A321NEOs, seven A321CEOs, one A320NEO, 33 A320s, eight A330s, eight ATR 72-500 and 13 ATR 72-600s. The ATR aircraft are used by Cebgo for inter-island flights where jet operations are not possible. CEB boasts of one of the youngest fleets in the world, with an average fleet age of five (5) years.

For bookings and inquiries, guests can visit www.cebupacificair.com. The latest seat sales can be found on CEB's official Twitter (@CebuPacificAir) and Facebook pages.​

Disclaimer

CEBU Air Inc. published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 07:38:01 UTC
