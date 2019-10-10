CEBU Air : Pacific is the official airline and special citation for Environment partner of the 9th Jollibee Family Values Awards

​

(From left) Officers of Cebu Pacific, namely Roxanne Gochuico Cebu Pacific Corporate Social Responsibility Specialist, Cebu Pacific's Director for Marketing Michelle Eve De Guzman together with Jollibee Philippines' Assistant Vice President for Brand Communications, PR and Digital Marketing Arline Adeva, and Jollibee Philippines' Senior Brand PR and Communications Manager Dennis Reyes sign the contract as Cebie and Jollibee look on.

The Philippines' leading carrier Cebu Pacific forged a strategic partnership with the country's number one fast food chain, Jollibee, as the Official Airline Partner and the Co-Presenter of the Special Citation for Environment of the 9th Jollibee Family Values Awards (JFVA). The annual award pays tribute to exemplary Filipino families residing in the Philippines and abroad who promote positive family values through selflessly serving their fellowmen.



The Special Citation for Environment was given to the Salifamily, for their innate and selfless love for the environment as manifested by their One Child One Tree movement, an organization that promotes environment preservation and a commitment to sustainable development through tree planting initiatives.



Under the auspices of the Fostering Education and Environment for Development (FEED), Inc., the Sali family has been actively supporting environmental projects in Hagonoy, Bulacan, where tree planting activities, mangrove reforestation efforts, as well as training modules and the sharing of technical expertise is made available to teachers, volunteers, and community residents. To date, FEED has seen the planting of 5,000 mangrove seedlings along the Tibaguin seashore while over 2,000 fruit-bearing and native trees have been planted in different elementary schools and forests in the province.



'It's truly an honor to be part once again of the Jollibee Family Values Awards,' says Michelle Eve De Guzman, Director for Marketing at Cebu Pacific, 'It's an even greater privilege for us to recognize the selfless efforts of the Sali family and their meaningful environmental initiatives that are worthy of emulation by others.'



In keeping with its vision where cultures and communities are connected and meaningful relationships are built and enriched, Cebu Pacific remains proud of its continued support to, and participation in, the Jollibee Family Values Awards, which recognizes families whose values resonate in their communities through their care and compassion for others.