CEBU Air : Pacific keeps travelers connected with CEB WiFi Kit

No more #FOMO for Cebu Pacific passengers as the Philippines' largest airline launches the CEB WiFi Kit, a rentable, portable hotspot, for those who need roaming and web access services throughout their trip. In partnership with Big Sky Nation, the CEB WiFi Kit allows travelers to enjoy unlimited data roaming with up to 4G/LTE speeds in over 100 countries. It can connect to up to five devices and can also function as a power bank.

'Staying connected is now a must-have in every traveler's journey. With this in mind, we have looked into how we may delight our passengers further and make more moments happen on their travels,' said Candice Iyog, Cebu Pacific Vice President for Marketing and Distribution. 'The CEB WiFi Kit is a cost-efficient and convenient alternative to buying temporary SIM cards or renting WiFi kits at foreign destinations.'

In its pilot phase, the CEB WiFi Kit is available for flights departing at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3. A kit may be reserved on the website, as a travel add-on, while booking or managing a booking, up to four hours before the flight is scheduled to depart. Passengers may pick-up their rented devices at the CEB WiFi Kit booth located before the boarding gates at the NAIA Terminal 3. On-the-spot rentals are also accommodated at the booth, subject to device availability, up to one hour before the scheduled time of departure.

The CEB WiFi Kit comes with a hard-shell case, a USB cable, an embedded battery pack, and a user manual. Daily rental depends on the destination and how long the device will be needed, plus a refundable security deposit of PHP4,000. Zone 1, which covers all the Cebu Pacific destinations in Asia, except Brunei and the United Arab Emirates, costs P450.00 a day; while Zone 2, covering CEB destinations in Australia and Guam, is available for only P550.00.

Upon returning to Manila, CEB WiFi kit renters can return the device and claim their deposit at the Arrival Hall of the NAIA Terminal 3.