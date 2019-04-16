Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CEBU Air : Pacific keeps travelers connected with CEB WiFi Kit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/16/2019 | 11:58pm EDT

No more #FOMO for Cebu Pacific passengers as the Philippines' largest airline launches the CEB WiFi Kit, a rentable, portable hotspot, for those who need roaming and web access services throughout their trip. In partnership with Big Sky Nation, the CEB WiFi Kit allows travelers to enjoy unlimited data roaming with up to 4G/LTE speeds in over 100 countries. It can connect to up to five devices and can also function as a power bank.

'Staying connected is now a must-have in every traveler's journey. With this in mind, we have looked into how we may delight our passengers further and make more moments happen on their travels,' said Candice Iyog, Cebu Pacific Vice President for Marketing and Distribution. 'The CEB WiFi Kit is a cost-efficient and convenient alternative to buying temporary SIM cards or renting WiFi kits at foreign destinations.'

In its pilot phase, the CEB WiFi Kit is available for flights departing at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3. A kit may be reserved on the website, as a travel add-on, while booking or managing a booking, up to four hours before the flight is scheduled to depart. Passengers may pick-up their rented devices at the CEB WiFi Kit booth located before the boarding gates at the NAIA Terminal 3. On-the-spot rentals are also accommodated at the booth, subject to device availability, up to one hour before the scheduled time of departure.

The CEB WiFi Kit comes with a hard-shell case, a USB cable, an embedded battery pack, and a user manual. Daily rental depends on the destination and how long the device will be needed, plus a refundable security deposit of PHP4,000. Zone 1, which covers all the Cebu Pacific destinations in Asia, except Brunei and the United Arab Emirates, costs P450.00 a day; while Zone 2, covering CEB destinations in Australia and Guam, is available for only P550.00.

Upon returning to Manila, CEB WiFi kit renters can return the device and claim their deposit at the Arrival Hall of the NAIA Terminal 3.

Disclaimer

CEBU Air Inc. published this content on 17 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2019 03:57:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:31aCRITEO : teams up with Tugo and five Asia-Pacific airlines
AQ
12:31aYIT : The story of water-a functioning water infrastructure enables the modern world
AQ
12:30aHYFLUX : woes worsen as Singapore regulators review disclosures
RE
12:30aLatin America not the US' backyard
AQ
12:30aHuawei gaining ground in global marketplace
AQ
12:29aFirst Capital keeps intact loan book
AQ
12:29aSSY : 3-month net up 7.8% to HK$261m
AQ
12:29aSSY : gets six drug approvals
AQ
12:29aHSI opens up 30 pts at 30,160; H-share up 9 pts to 11,830
AQ
12:28aOUE HOSPITALITY TRUST : Trust Scheme of Arrangement - Dealings Disclosure
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NETFLIX : NETFLIX : forecast disappoints as streaming competition looms
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Qualcomm stock jumps 23 percent on surprise settlement with Apple
3Tech for Good - Aruna Wins Alipay-NUS Enterprise Social Innovation Challenge for Using Digital Technology t..
4THC GLOBAL GROUP LTD : THC Global Group Limited Hydroponic Equipment Operations Update
5INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP : INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : IBM quarterly revenue misses on weak ..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About