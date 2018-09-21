CEBU Air : Pacific launches direct flights between and Macau

Offers all-in introductory price of Php999

The Philippines' leading airline, Cebu Pacific (PSE: CEB), continues to grow its hubs as it announces a new route linking Cebu to Macau, further promoting Cebu as a gateway to and from the rest of VisMin.

Starting December 07, 2018, CEB will begin operating direct flights from Cebu to Macau, and vice-versa, four-times-a-week every Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. The flights leaves Cebu at 6:50PM, and arrives in Macau at 10:00PM; while its return flight leaves Macau at 10:45PM, and arrives in Cebu at 01:45AM the next day.

'Cebu Pacific is very proud to be the first to make this commercial connection available for everyJuan, banking on the opportunity to grow our other hubs outside of Manila. We believe that this new connection is not only an answer to our passengers' demands, but will also stimulate both the trade and tourism aspects in both destinations as it makes available both passenger and cargo services,' said Atty. JR Mantaring, Cebu Pacific Vice President for Corporate Affairs.

Macau, with its prime location, allows it to serve as a gateway to Pearl River Delta, making it a perfect access point for business and leisure travellers alike. This connection gives passengers from the Visayas and Mindanao a more viable option to fly to and from the area.

Cebu Pacific currently owns majority of the connection between Philippines and Macau, holding over 50% of the capacity share as it now flies direct from three hubs-Cebu, Clark, and Manila.

To officially launch the beginning of this new route, CEB is offering an introductory, all-in seat sale of PHP999 until September 27, 2018, or until seats last. Travel period is from December 07, 2018 to March 30, 2019.

CEB also increased frequency of its flights from Cebu to Narita (Tokyo) from four times a week to daily, effective December 1, 2018. Direct flights to Hong Kong have also been added, from only seven times a week to 10 times weekly, beginning November 26, 2018. CEB, along with its wholly-owned subsidiary Cebgo, now operates direct flights to 21 domestic and five international destinations.

Aside from Cebu, CEB also operates flights out of six other strategically placed hubs in the Philippines: Manila, Clark, Kalibo, Iloilo, Davao and Cagayan de Oro. The airline's extensive network covers over 100 routes across 26 international and 37 domestic destinations, spanning Asia, Australia, the Middle East, and USA.

For bookings, visit www.cebupacificair.com. The latest seat sales can be found on CEB's official Twitter (@CebuPacificAir) and Facebook pages.

Guests may also download the Cebu Pacific mobile app on the App Store and Google Play.