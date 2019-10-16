CEBU Air : Pacific offers everyJuan more flexibility with CEB Flexi

​Jetsetters and travel experts all recommend planning for trips in advance to get the best deals and make the most of those precious vacation days. However, there are unforeseen situations that may make it necessary rebook flights, such as last-minute meetings, unpredictable weather or traffic conditions, or disapproved vacation leaves.

Guided by this feedback from its customers, the Philippines' leading carrier, Cebu Pacific (CEB) introduces CEB Flexi-a flight add-on that gives travelers the flexibility to rebook their flights up to two times, for a minimal fee.

Available starting October 22, 2019, CEB Flexi gives CEB passengers the freedom to rebook flights until (2) hours before departure, offering convenience and peace of mind. This add-on can be purchased during booking through the airline website, www.cebupacificair.com or the official mobile app.

'CEB Flexi is a great complement to year-round low fares as it provides the power and option to rebook flights should the need arise. We encourage passengers to book in advance to avail of great low fare deals, now we also provide the ability to change travel dates, giving peace of mind that the flights they booked won't go to waste,' said Candice Iyog, CEB Vice President for Marketing and Customer Experience.

Compared to current rebooking fees, CEB Flexi is 60% cheaper, and travelers only have to pay the difference in fare (if applicable). CEB Flexi is priced at PHP499 for domestic flights, PHP799 for international short haul flights, and PHP1,099 for international long-haul flights. Along with the roll-out of CEB Flexi, all new flights booked starting October 22, 2019 will be non-refundable.

CEB Flexi is the newest add-on that Cebu Pacific passengers can avail, giving the power to choose conveniences that best fit their travel needs. Other options include prepaid baggage allowance, inflight meals and buy-on-board snacks, seat selection, travel insurance and the CEB WiFi kit.

For booking and more information on flights and payments, visit www.cebupacificair.com.