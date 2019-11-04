CEBU Air : Pacific opens applications for new batch of Cadet Pilots

Calling all aspiring pilots!

The Philippines' leading carrier is searching for 16 new recruits to enter its cadet pilot program. Filipino College graduates who are proficient in English, with an average grade of at least 80% or its equivalent in subjects related to Math, Physics and English, and in good physical condition may apply for the program.

Application period for the ninth batch of Cebu Pacific Cadet Pilots will run from November 4 to 13, 2019. Interested applicants may apply for the program through https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/JWFMS5G

There is no application fee for the program, and only applicants who pass the online pre-screening will proceed with the next stages of the selection process.

The Cebu Pacific Cadet Pilot Program is a 'study now, pay later, zero-interest' training program to become full-fledged commercial pilots with guaranteed employment with the airline. All expenses are shouldered by Cebu Pacific first, and successful cadet-pilots will reimburse the cost of the program through salary deduction over a maximum of ten years.

The program entails 52 weeks of week integrated flight training, theory and education at Flight Training Adelaide (FTA) in Adelaide, Australia-one of the best aviation schools in the region. They will also undergo an additional four weeks of training to obtain a Pilot's License under the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines.

For more information, visit http://www.flyfta.com/pilot-training/cebu-pacific-cadet-program.