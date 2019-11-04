Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CEBU Air : Pacific opens applications for new batch of Cadet Pilots

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/04/2019 | 01:18am EST

Calling all aspiring pilots!

The Philippines' leading carrier is searching for 16 new recruits to enter its cadet pilot program. Filipino College graduates who are proficient in English, with an average grade of at least 80% or its equivalent in subjects related to Math, Physics and English, and in good physical condition may apply for the program.

Application period for the ninth batch of Cebu Pacific Cadet Pilots will run from November 4 to 13, 2019. Interested applicants may apply for the program through https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/JWFMS5G

There is no application fee for the program, and only applicants who pass the online pre-screening will proceed with the next stages of the selection process.

The Cebu Pacific Cadet Pilot Program is a 'study now, pay later, zero-interest' training program to become full-fledged commercial pilots with guaranteed employment with the airline. All expenses are shouldered by Cebu Pacific first, and successful cadet-pilots will reimburse the cost of the program through salary deduction over a maximum of ten years.

The program entails 52 weeks of week integrated flight training, theory and education at Flight Training Adelaide (FTA) in Adelaide, Australia-one of the best aviation schools in the region. They will also undergo an additional four weeks of training to obtain a Pilot's License under the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines.

For more information, visit http://www.flyfta.com/pilot-training/cebu-pacific-cadet-program.

Disclaimer

CEBU Air Inc. published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2019 06:16:59 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:08aPHOENIX SPREE DEUTSCHLAND : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
02:08aKAZTRANSOIL JSC : “KazTransOil” JSC announces about the progress in ensuring reliable and safe operation of the Company facilities
PU
02:08aAEW UK LONG LEASE REIT : Dividend Declaration
PU
02:07aDebt relief a double-edged sword for South Africans living on loans
RE
02:06aSM PRIME : 3Q Net Profit Rose 22% on Year
DJ
02:06aADVY : Adverty appoints former GroupM Chief Digital Product and Partnership Officer Kenny Spångberg as Chief Revenue Officer
AQ
02:05aWESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION : Annual Financial Report
EQ
02:05aDIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : Launches TINY Bluetooth(R) Low Energy SoC and Module to Connect Next Billion IoT Devices.SmartBond TINY(TM) and module enable lowest IoT BLE connectivity costs.
EQ
02:05aTÜV Rheinland and CATL Sign Global Framework Cooperation Agreement
BU
02:05aPetroTal Enhances Financial Leadership
NE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDI ARAMCO: the oil colossus
2Saudi Aramco kick-starts what could be world's biggest IPO, offers scant details
3U.S. MAY NOT NEED TO IMPOSE AUTO TARIFFS THIS MONTH: Bloomberg, citing Ross
4Asian shares climb to 14-week highs on hopes U.S., China getting close to trade deal
5Thailand says new Asian trade deal to be signed in 2020
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group