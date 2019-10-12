Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CEBU Air : Pacific to launch direct Clark-Guangzhou

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/12/2019 | 02:31am EDT

12 October 2019 - Cebu Pacific (PSE: CEB) will launch next month direct flights between the Clark International Airport and Guangzhou, China, becoming the first Philippine carrier to link the two cities.

Slated to commence by November 11, 2019, flights between Clark and Guangzhou are scheduled to operate four times weekly (Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday). The flight departs Clark at 11:35pm; while the return flight departs at 3:15am of the next day.

Seats on the new Clark-Guangzhou route of Cebu Pacific will be sold for as low as PHP1 base fare from October 12-17, 2019, with travel period from November 11, 2019 to March 31, 2020.

The new route will cater to increasing demand for leisure and business travel. It will further enhance the potential for investments in the special economic zones in Central Luzon, including the 9,450-hectare New Clark City.

The Clark International Airport is within proximity to vital infrastructure expected to be operational by 2022, such as the Manila-Clark passenger railway that will connect Manila to Clark, and a cargo railway connecting Subic to Clark.

Guangzhou is one of China's nine National Central Cities, and as such, is at the forefront of political, cultural and economic development. It is a wholesalers' haven for retail and popular consumer goods, making it an ideal destination for e-commerce micro-retailers and starting businessmen. For leisure travelers, the city appeals to foodies eager to experience world-renowned Cantonese cuisine.

'With direct air service between Clark and Guangzhou, it will be easier for entrepreneurs and businessmen in the e-commerce space to meet up with suppliers, said Alex Reyes, Vice President for Commercial of Cebu Pacific. 'They can conveniently attend mega-trade events such as the popular Canton Trade Fair.'

'Chinese tourists will also be able to access the wonderful attractions that Luzon has to offer. From Clark, the Mt. Pinatubo adventure trek is within a few hours' drive away,' Reyes added.

Cebu Pacific currently flies 27 times weekly between the Philippines and mainland China, with direct flights between Shanghai, Manila and Cebu; as well as Manila and Beijing, Guangzhou, Xiamen and Shenzhen.

Disclaimer

CEBU Air Inc. published this content on 12 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2019 06:30:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:16aCONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS : Presents Positive Phase 2 Data in Alopecia Areata During Late-Breaker Session at EADV Congress
BU
03:01aToradex Announces General Availability for Its Apalis SoM Based on the NXP i.MX 8QuadMax Applications Processor
AQ
03:01aPANASONIC : Programs for Parents, Inc. Announces Donation of Baby Monitors Courtesy of Panasonic Corporation of North America
AQ
03:01aINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : IKAN Joins the CloudBees Technical Alliance Partner Program and Announces His PluginPlus for IBM z/OS for CloudBees
AQ
03:01aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Anthony Montesano to Speak at Future of Financial Services Panel
AQ
03:01aXIAOMI : officially enters the refrigerator arena by debuting four premium offerings
PU
03:00aBOURBON : Press release - Update on the search operations of the Bourbon Rhode crew
GL
02:48aBOSS TALK : Triple Espresso, French Press, Flat White: Starbucks CEO's Day -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aTHIERRY BOLLORÉ : Renault Ousts Bolloré As Chief Executive -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aUber Rides Into Grocery Delivery -- WSJ
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : U.S. outlines 'Phase 1' trade deal with China, suspends October tariff hike
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Uber to buy Chile's Cornershop as it sets sights on delivering groceries
3VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN MULLING SALE OR STOCK LISTING FOR LAMBORGHINI: Bloomberg
4BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Reynolds American files for FDA review of e-cigarett..
5Facebook's Libra currency abandoned by major financial companies

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group