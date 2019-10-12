CEBU Air : Pacific to launch direct Clark-Guangzhou

​12 October 2019 - Cebu Pacific (PSE: CEB) will launch next month direct flights between the Clark International Airport and Guangzhou, China, becoming the first Philippine carrier to link the two cities.

Slated to commence by November 11, 2019, flights between Clark and Guangzhou are scheduled to operate four times weekly (Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday). The flight departs Clark at 11:35pm; while the return flight departs at 3:15am of the next day.

Seats on the new Clark-Guangzhou route of Cebu Pacific will be sold for as low as PHP1 base fare from October 12-17, 2019, with travel period from November 11, 2019 to March 31, 2020.

The new route will cater to increasing demand for leisure and business travel. It will further enhance the potential for investments in the special economic zones in Central Luzon, including the 9,450-hectare New Clark City.

The Clark International Airport is within proximity to vital infrastructure expected to be operational by 2022, such as the Manila-Clark passenger railway that will connect Manila to Clark, and a cargo railway connecting Subic to Clark.

Guangzhou is one of China's nine National Central Cities, and as such, is at the forefront of political, cultural and economic development. It is a wholesalers' haven for retail and popular consumer goods, making it an ideal destination for e-commerce micro-retailers and starting businessmen. For leisure travelers, the city appeals to foodies eager to experience world-renowned Cantonese cuisine.

'With direct air service between Clark and Guangzhou, it will be easier for entrepreneurs and businessmen in the e-commerce space to meet up with suppliers, said Alex Reyes, Vice President for Commercial of Cebu Pacific. 'They can conveniently attend mega-trade events such as the popular Canton Trade Fair.'

'Chinese tourists will also be able to access the wonderful attractions that Luzon has to offer. From Clark, the Mt. Pinatubo adventure trek is within a few hours' drive away,' Reyes added.

Cebu Pacific currently flies 27 times weekly between the Philippines and mainland China, with direct flights between Shanghai, Manila and Cebu; as well as Manila and Beijing, Guangzhou, Xiamen and Shenzhen.