CEC: Letter to EU leaders: solidarity now and strong leadership after the coronavirus crisis

04/15/2020 | 11:21am EDT

Ahead of a crucial meeting of the Eurogroup, CEC European Managers has sent today a letter to the Presidents of the European Commission, European Parliament, European Council, Eurogroup and the European Central Bank to express its view on the Covid_19 crisis.

After recognizing the capacity of EU institutions to provide concrete responses in the immediateness of the health emergency, CEC stressed how dealing with the economic consequences of the crisis will require bold actions from both Europe and its Member States. Any intervention will have to be based on the assumptions that no country can face the consequences of the crisis by itself and that financial solidarity must be part of the solution.

Read the full letter here.

Disclaimer

European Movement International published this content on 15 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2020 15:20:14 UTC
