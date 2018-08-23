CECONOMY Metro : METRO-NOM extends its Management Board

PRESS RELEASE23 August 2018

METRO-NOM, THE IT UNIT OF METRO, EXTENDS ITS MANAGEMENT BOARD

Düsseldorf, 23 August 2018- METRO-NOM plans to extend its Management Board with effect from 16 November 2018. Felix Lindemann will assume the position of Chief Operations Officer (COO) for Stakeholder Solutions at METRO-NOM. Lindemann, who is currently serving as Group Director at the international IT division of Aldi Süd, will in future head the Stakeholder Solutions unit and in this function be responsible amongst others for all merchandise management systems worldwide. He will report to Timo Salzsieder, Chief Solution Officer (CSO) and Chief Information Officer (CIO) of METRO AG.

Felix Lindemann has gained extensive experience in the development and management of IT landscapes and in the digital transformation of companies in various management positions. Following posts with ICON-SCM in Karlsruhe and Silicon Valley, he joined the retail company Aldi Süd in 2009 where he worked since 2012 as Group Director International IT. At METRO-NOM, Lindemann will assume the position of Chief Operations Officer.

"With Felix Lindemann, we have been able to win an acknowledged expert in the field of retail IT", says Salzsieder. "Stakeholder Solutions plays a central role in our IT organisation and is responsible for central elements of the digitisation strategy of METRO Cash & Carry. One important task of Felix Lindemann will be to take the global merchandise management system of METRO AG to the next level."

The IT unit of METRO was restructured and has been operating under the new name METRO-NOM since May 2018. Under the umbrella METRO-NOM, all IT employees of METRO SYSTEMS Romania and METRO AG were combined in one legal entity. With the reorganisation of its IT function, METRO underscores its claim of being an international tech player in the wholesale and food retail sector.

METRONOM GmbH is the tech unit of METRO, a leading international wholesale and food specialist company. METRONOM provides customized IT services and IT solutions for all METRO countries worldwide. About 2,000 team members are located in Germany and our international locations, offering a wide range of capabilities, such as consulting on business processes, development, implementation and support of business solutions, operating data centers and networks as well as supervision of the IT equipment.

METRO is a leading international specialist in wholesale and food retail. The company operates in 35 countries and employs more than 150,000 people worldwide. In financial year 2016/17, METRO generated sales of around €37 billion. The company provides custom solutions to meet the regional and international needs of its wholesale and retail customers. With its sales brands METRO/MAKRO Cash & Carry and Real as well as delivery services and digitalisation initiatives METRO sets the standards for tomorrow: for customer focus, digital solutions and sustainable business models. More information atwww.metroag.de.

