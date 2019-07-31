CECONOMY Metro : METRO Russia opens 12th store in Moscow

On the occasion of the annual day of July 27 dedicated to all workers in the trade sector, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin joined the opening ceremony where he toured the store and expressed recognition of the efforts of METRO staff.

The new store covers an area of 9,100 square meters and offers about 23,000 products on a sales floor of 6,000 square meters. 130 jobs are created at the new store. Situated on Borovskoye shosse, the store is practically accessible by subway as the station is within walking distance; meanwhile 208 parking units are on hand for customers.