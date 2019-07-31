CECONOMY Metro : METRO Russia opens 12th store in Moscow

July 26, METRO Russia officially inaugurated its latest store in the district of Solntsevo, Moscow. It is the company's 12th wholesale store in Moscow and 94th location in its nationwide sales network that now operates in 51 regions.
Moscow mayor Sobyanin visits METRO's 12th store in the city
On the occasion of the annual day of July 27 dedicated to all workers in the trade sector, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin joined the opening ceremony where he toured the store and expressed recognition of the efforts of METRO staff.
The new store covers an area of 9,100 square meters and offers about 23,000 products on a sales floor of 6,000 square meters. 130 jobs are created at the new store. Situated on Borovskoye shosse, the store is practically accessible by subway as the station is within walking distance; meanwhile 208 parking units are on hand for customers.
A unique feature of the store is the installation of modern refrigeration system based on СО2-transcritical technology. It is METRO Russia's 3rd store to be equipped with СО2-transcritical refrigeration system. Energy-efficient measures are in place to ensure full utilization of heat extracted from the refrigerant, which is subsequently used for the facility's heating and hot water supply. Thus the new METRO store in Solntsevo is the most energy efficient facility across its entire store network.
