CED Calls for Increased Broadband Access, Updated Regulations & Enhanced Public Sector Technology Capabilities to Deal with Crises

WASHINGTON, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 crisis has spotlighted the "digital divide" in America, regulatory barriers to innovation, and the limitations of existing public sector technology. A 2020 Solutions Brief released today by the Committee for Economic Development of The Conference Board (CED) urges policymakers and business leaders to take immediate action to address these shortcomings to improve our response to the current pandemic and ensure the nation is better prepared for future crises.

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated Americans' reliance on digital technology in their everyday lives, from health care to schools to the workplace. In the process, the crisis has underscored serious challenges, such as the cost of and access to high-speed internet, which limit widespread use of technology. Without reliable broadband access, workers risk furlough or job loss, and students are unable to receive education delivered virtually.

At the same time, because of outdated rules and inefficient technological systems that have been neglected over years, the public sector is potentially hindering innovation and struggling to serve consumers and businesses during the pandemic. And in the post COVID-19 economy.

"After this crisis, technological innovation will remain critical to the nation's economic strength—ensuring that the US remains globally competitive and achieves prosperity for all Americans," said Lori Esposito Murray, CED President. "The US must use this moment as a turning point, not only to address the immediate crisis but to bolster its technology and innovation edge to compete globally and respond to unforeseen challenges and crises in the long term."

COVID-19: Technology and Innovation Solutions Must Lead the Way to Recovery offers policy solutions to address the following shortcomings:

Fund states and localities so all Americans have access to affordable broadband during times of restricted movement and distance learning.

Adapt regulations to support innovation and experimentation to address public health needs, including speeding vaccine development, expanding telemedicine and improving monitoring and tracking of an outbreak.

Remove unnecessary roadblocks to effectively adopt digital tools to improve remote work, medicine and learning capabilities, while protecting data privacy.

Replace outdated public-sector IT systems to increase flexibility and reliability in providing relief and serving families and businesses.

