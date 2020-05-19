News Release

CED Calls for Increased Broadband Access, Updated Regulations & Enhanced Public Sector Technology Capabilities to Deal with Crises

Washington, DC, May 4, 2020… The COVID-19 crisis has spotlighted the "digital divide" in America, regulatory barriers to innovation, and the limitations of existing public sector technology. A 2020 Solutions Briefreleased today by the Committee for Economic Development of The Conference Board (CED) urges policymakers and business leaders to take immediate action to address these shortcomings to improve our response to the current pandemic and ensure the nation is better prepared for future crises.

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated Americans' reliance on digital technology in their everyday lives, from health care to schools to the workplace. In the process, the crisis has underscored serious challenges, such as the cost of and access to high-speed internet, which limit widespread use of technology. Without reliable broadband access, workers risk furlough or job loss, and students are unable to receive education delivered virtually.

At the same time, because of outdated rules and inefficient technological systems that have been neglected over years, the public sector is potentially hindering innovation and struggling to serve consumers and businesses during the pandemic. And in the post COVID-19 economy.

"After this crisis, technological innovation will remain critical to the nation's economic strength- ensuring that the US remains globally competitive and achieves prosperity for all Americans," said Lori Esposito Murray, CED President. "The US must use this moment as a turning point, not only to