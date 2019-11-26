CEEC China Energy Engineering : Number of pupils increased by 0.2% in the school year 2018/19

Press release: 12.135-201/19

Vienna,2019-11-26 - Since the school year 2016/17, the total number of pupils attending Austria's schools rose slightly. According to calculations by Statistics Austria, there were around 2 100 more students in the school year 2018/19 than in the previous year (+0.2%). The number of pupils in elementary schools increased by around 2 700. The academic secondary schools (lower level) reached a new student all-time high, while the number of students in new secondary schools declined.

For more detailed information please refer to the German version.