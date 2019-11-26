Log in
CEEC China Energy Engineering : Number of pupils increased by 0.2% in the school year 2018/19

0
11/26/2019 | 03:33am EST

Press release: 12.135-201/19

Vienna,2019-11-26 - Since the school year 2016/17, the total number of pupils attending Austria's schools rose slightly. According to calculations by Statistics Austria, there were around 2 100 more students in the school year 2018/19 than in the previous year (+0.2%). The number of pupils in elementary schools increased by around 2 700. The academic secondary schools (lower level) reached a new student all-time high, while the number of students in new secondary schools declined.

For more detailed information please refer to the German version.

Disclaimer

Statistik Austria published this content on 26 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2019 08:32:08 UTC
