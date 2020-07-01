Log in
CEEP: CEEP Welcomes the Focus of the New Skills Agenda and Youth Employment Packages on Sustainable Competitiveness, Social Fairness, and Resilience

07/01/2020 | 02:04pm EDT

Today [1st July 2020], the European Commission has adopted its renewed European Skills Agenda, a proposal for a Council Recommendation on vocational education and training (VET) and a Youth Employment Support package including a proposal for a reinforced youth guarantee.

The proposed initiatives aimed at stepping up the skills dimension by preparing young people for an increasingly digital and green world of work and to unlock public and private investment in educational and vocational training.

Following the publication of the packages, Valeria Ronzitti, CEEP General Secretary, said:

'Whilst the EU needs to address the fallout of the COVID-19 crisis and prepare for the green and digital twin transition, CEEP welcomes this set of proposals which keeps the long-term perspective in mind. The proposed Skills agenda for Europe should now be fully implemented and properly connected to the other initiatives such as the EU Green Deal, the digital industrial strategy and the action plan for the Pillar of social rights.'

'With its focus on 'Strengthening skills intelligence', the European Commission rightly provides pathways to address skills mismatch and shortages. The existing articulations between labour market and education and training programmes are insufficient at the moment. Developing a common understanding of future skills needs should support employers of public services and of services of general interest to address the shortages experienced in essential utilities such as transport, waste management, water, energy, or housing.'

Read the full press release here.

Disclaimer

European Movement International published this content on 01 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2020 18:03:03 UTC
