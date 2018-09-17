CEFIC European Chemical Industry Council : to present its vision for a competitive Europe to EU Council Working Party

Log in
09/17/2018 | 10:28am CEST

Brussels, 14 September 2018 - Cefic will attend the EU Council Competitiveness & Growth Working Party meeting of September 17, along with a few other stakeholders. We are honoured to have been invited to this high-level meeting, where Cefic Executive Director René van Sloten will give a keynote address and present our Manifesto for a Competitive Europe

The Working Party is a preparatory body for the Competitiveness Council and the meeting will be attended by both Member State and European Commission representatives.

Disclaimer

CEFIC - European Chemical Industry Council published this content on 17 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2018 08:27:01 UTC
