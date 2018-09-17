CEFIC European Chemical Industry Council : to present its vision for a competitive Europe to EU Council Working Party

Brussels, 14 September 2018 - Cefic will attend the EU Council Competitiveness & Growth Working Party meeting of September 17, along with a few other stakeholders. We are honoured to have been invited to this high-level meeting, where Cefic Executive Director René van Sloten will give a keynote address and present our Manifesto for a Competitive Europe

The Working Party is a preparatory body for the Competitiveness Council and the meeting will be attended by both Member State and European Commission representatives.