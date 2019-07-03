Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

CEFS' VISION FOR THE NEXT FIVE YEARS: 2019-2024

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/03/2019 | 08:43am EDT

The EU sugar industry matters. Beet sugar production provides high-quality, remunerative jobs in some of the EU's most vulnerable rural areas, reflecting a labour productivity that reached over 150,000 euros per employee in 2017, compared to 57,000 euros in the wider food and beverages industry. Although small in direct employment terms, EU sugar production generates significant employment and gross value-added multipliers. In 2017 the industry supported almost 300,000 direct and indirect jobs, and contributed 15.6 billion euros to the EU's GDP1. Ensuring the continued competitiveness and sustainability of our industry is vital to the livelihoods of hundreds of thousands of European citizens and some of our most fragile communities.

Over the past five years, CEFS has engaged in several policy debates: dialoguing actively with the European institutions on the sugar market situation; contributing to a more balanced approach to trade negotiations; balancing the Emissions Trading System to maintain competitiveness while achieving policy targets; promoting workable and sustainable phytosanitary and technical regulation; and striving for science-based policymaking when it comes to obesity, non-communicable diseases, and food and feed labelling and safety legislation.

This brochure shines the spotlight on three themes that will define the competitive evolution of the sector over the next five years: the current competitive framework; the policy initiatives necessary to future-proof the sector; and how to rebalance the debate around sugar and health.

Read the full brochure here.

Disclaimer

CEFS - European Association of Sugar Producers published this content on 03 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2019 12:42:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:00aTesla shares jump as record deliveries ease demand concerns
RE
08:58aGIE GAS INFRASTRUCTURE EUROPE : * PRESS RELEASE * GIE and MARCOGAZ join natural gas industry leaders to combat methane emissions
PU
08:55aCanada posts C$762 million trade surplus in May
RE
08:54aItaly avoids EU sanction threat over its debt, for now
RE
08:53aCARICOM CARIBBEAN COMMUNITY : UN SG is Special Guest at Opening Ceremony for CARICOM Heads Meeting Wednesday
PU
08:53aKONINKLIJKE FRIESLANDCAMPINA : More FrieslandCampina dairy farms with cows in the meadows for fifth year in a row
PU
08:53aU.S. Trade Gap Widened Sharply in May
DJ
08:48aSUCDEN FINANCIAL : Organisational Changes
PU
08:48aMINISTRY OF NATIONAL DEFENSE OF PEOPLE REPUB : Senior Chinese military leaders meet with NZ defense minister
PU
08:46aUS Jobless Claims Fell by 8,000 in June 29 Week
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : U.S. JUDGE TO SLASH $80 MILLION ROUNDUP JURY VERDICT: court hearing
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : delivers record number of electric cars in quarter, shares up 7%
3STARBUCKS CORPORATION : China's Centurium Capital raises over $2 billion from GIC, Temasek, others
4AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : EU open to talks with U.S. in aircraft subsidies dispute
5DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Deutsche Bank Shops Around Its Equities Unit -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About