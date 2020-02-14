Log in
CELANESE Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Celanese Corporation and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

02/14/2020 | 03:13pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of Celanese Corporation ("Celanese" or the "Company") (NYSE: CE) from allegations that Celanese might have issued misleading information to the investing public.

If you purchased Celanese securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Celanese Shareholder Investigation or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

Following the close of the market on January 30, 2020, Celanese reported its full year and fourth quarter of 2019 financial results, which included GAAP diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $1.99.  The Company's CFO revealed to shareholders that discrepancy was related to an $89 million reserve booked by the company related to an European Commission competition law investigation.

On this news, Celanese's stock price fell $6.69 per share to close at $103.50 on January 31, 2020.

If you purchased Celanese securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/celanesecorporation-ce-shareholder-class-action-lawsuit-stock-fraud-248/apply/or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal’s “Plaintiffs’ Hot List” thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2020 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin.  Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information
Matthew E. Guarnero
Bernstein Liebhard LLP
https://www.bernlieb.com
(877) 779-1414
MGuarnero@bernlieb.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
