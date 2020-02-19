Log in
CELANESE CORP. Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that it is investigating potential claims against Celanese Corporation

02/19/2020 | 05:05pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that it is investigating potential claims against Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) on behalf of its stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Celanese Corp. has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Investors who purchased shares of Celanese Corporation are urged to contact the firm immediately at classmember@whafh.com or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774.

## Follow the firm and learn about newly filed cases on Twitter and Facebook. ##

On January 30, 2020, post-market, Celanese reported its full year and fourth quarter 2019 financial results, which included GAAP diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.35 and adjusted EPS of $1.99. Explaining the difference between GAAP and adjusted EPS, Celanese cited, among other things, a reserve related to a European Commission competition law investigation concerning certain Celanese subsidiaries. 

On this news, Celanese's stock price fell $6.69 per share, or 6.07%, to close at $103.50 on January 31, 2020.

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego. The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at classmember@whafh.com, or visit our website at www.whafh.com.

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP
Kevin Cooper, Esq.
Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis
Email: gstone@whafh.com, kcooper@whafh.com or classmember@whafh.com
Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
