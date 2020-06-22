Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CEMI Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Class Action Against Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/22/2020 | 11:01am EDT

NEW YORK, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. ("Chembio" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: CEMI) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Chembio securities between April 1, 2020 and June 16, 2020, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/cemi.         

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. 

In April 2020, Chembio's Dual Path Platform ("DPP") COVID-19 antibody test was among the first such tests to be granted Emergency Use Authorization ("EUA") by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA").  Then, on June 17, 2020, pre-market, news outlets reported that the FDA had revoked the EUA for Chembio's DPP antibody test, reportedly citing performance concerns with the test's accuracy, a determination that its "benefits no longer outweigh its risks", and "a higher than expected rate of false results."  On this news, Chembio's stock price fell $6.04 per share, or 60.83%, to close at $3.89 per share June 17, 2020.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/cemi or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Chembio you have until August 17, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique.  Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.  In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.   Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cemi-investor-alert-bronstein-gewirtz--grossman-llc-notifies-shareholders-of-class-action-against-chembio-diagnostics-inc-and-encourages-investors-to-contact-the-firm-301080743.html

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:15aERIE INDEMNITY : Insurance Appoints Ronald Habursky as SVP and Chief Investment Officer
PR
11:15aCREDITSHELF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
11:12aPOLAR CAPITAL : Dividend Declaration
PU
11:12aAPTOSE BIOSCIENCES : 2020 AACR Poster - CG-806, a First-in-Class FLT3/BTK Inhibitor, and Venetoclax Synergize to Inhibit Cell Proliferation and to Induce Apoptosis in Aggressive B-cell Lymphomas
PU
11:12aVITAXEL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
11:12aDSV PANALPINA A/S : 833 - Trading update for Q2 2020
AQ
11:12aWITI Hosts Its First Virtual Women in Technology Summit
GL
11:11aINDIAN MOTORCYCLE : 's New Heated & Cooled Seat Features Industry-first Technology for Superior Cooling
BU
11:10aCOVID-19 Pandemic Panic Deprives Patients and Threatens Physicians, Writes President of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS)
GL
11:10aRYAN : Named a Best Place to Work in Texas for the Tenth Consecutive Year
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group