Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CEMR: CEMR meets EU Commissioner Ferreira on how to leverage cohesion funds

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/29/2020 | 11:45am EDT

Europe is experiencing its worst economic shock since the Great Depression, with devastating consequences for millions of citizens and businesses, and rising territorial disparities. In this context, CEMR's Executive Bureau held a discussion with European Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms Elisa Ferreira on how to best use EU cohesion funds for a sustainable recovery.

The EU responded to the crisis by unblocking over 37 billion euros in unspent cohesion funds to be spent on emergency health and social support measures. 'Cohesion policy was one of the EU's very first budgetary responses to COVID,' said CEMR President Stefano Bonaccini. 'This shows that cohesion is not only fit for purpose when it comes to correcting territorial disparities, but also a tool to adapt to an emerging crisis.'

Bonaccini stressed that local and regional governments are facing enormous fiscal losses as a result of the crisis (see our brand new study on COVID-19's impact on local finances). He added that these should not prevent long-term investment in sustainable development: 'We have to redesign our territories and there will be a new season of resilience.'

Read the full article here.

Disclaimer

European Movement International published this content on 29 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2020 15:43:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:04pTURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES : Pentwater Calls For Turquoise Hill to Be Transparent About The Magnitude of the Potential Funding Shortfall For Construction of the Oyu Tolgoi Underground Development
AQ
12:04pG20 Trade and Investment Working Group (TIWG) Virtual Meeting - Press Release
PU
12:04pMA SAN : Board of Directors No.202/2020/NQ-HDQT
PU
12:04pMA SAN : POA form to attend 2020 AGM
PU
12:04pMA SAN : Proposed agenda of 2020 AGM
PU
12:04pMA SAN : Working principles of the AGM
PU
12:04pMA SAN : Voting procedures at 2020 AGM
PU
12:04pMA SAN : BOD Report at 2020 AGM
PU
12:04pMA SAN : Report of the Supervisory Board at 2020 AGM
PU
12:04pMA SAN : 2019 Audited Separate Financial Statements
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Business Activities Continue Amid Insolvency Filing
2MORSES CLUB PLC : MORSES CLUB : Thousands locked out of accounts as UK watchdog keeps Wirecard curbs
3BAIDU, INC. : Chinese online tutor Zuoyebang raises $750 million in fresh round
4LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : LVMH-backed Australian swimsuit brand in administration due to virus
5EXCLUSIVE: Facebook ad boycott campaign to go global, organisers say

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group