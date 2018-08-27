CENTOGENE : and Evotec Sign Global Strategic Partnership on Drug Discovery Projects in Rare Genetic Diseases

CENTOGENE today announced that Evotec AG (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT,
TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809) and CENTOGENE AG entered into a global
strategic collaboration agreement for joint drug discovery projects,
developing compounds to treat rare genetic diseases. CENTOGENE and
Evotec initiated the collaboration to develop a strategic
high-throughput platform for testing novel small molecules in rare
hereditary metabolic diseases.
The collaboration brings together Evotec’s leading induced pluripotent
stem cell (“iPSC”) platform and broad drug discovery capabilities with
CENTOGENE’s unique medical and genetic insights. In particular, detailed
genotype-phenotype data enables rapid biomarker development using
patient primary cells.
Dr Cord Dohrmann, Chief Scientific Officer of Evotec, commented: “The
collaboration between Evotec and CENTOGENE is focused on developing
iPSC-based patient-derived disease models and suitable biomarkers for
rare genetic diseases. A perfect match between highly complementary
platforms and companies with the potential to open a new chapter in the
translatability of pre-clinical discovery efforts into clinic benefits.”
“The identification and development of innovative small molecules to
treat rare, hereditary conditions is particularly challenging because of
the absence of adequate cellular models and the general lack of specific
biomarkers to monitor the different diseases. With this innovative
collaboration between Evotec and CENTOGENE, we can accelerate the
development of new drugs. CENTOGENE is fully committed to explore any
given opportunity to discover new ways of helping patients and their
families, together with its partners,” said Dr Arndt Rolfs, Chief
Executive Officer of CENTOGENE.
No financial details were disclosed.
ABOUT CENTOGENE
CENTOGENE unlocks the power of genetic
insights to improve the quality of life of patients with genetic rare
diseases. We achieve this through knowledge created by our worldwide
diagnostic testing services incorporating global diversity, the world’s
leading proprietary human genetic interpretation database, CentoMD®
and solutions for pharmaceutical companies developing life-changing
orphan drugs.
As one of the most diversified and largest genetic testing companies
worldwide, CENTOGENE is dedicated to transforming the science of genetic
information into solutions and hope for patients and their families. www.centogene.com;
www.centoMD.com.
ABOUT EVOTEC AG
Evotec is a drug discovery alliance and
development partnership company focused on rapidly progressing
innovative product approaches with leading pharmaceutical and
biotechnology companies, academics, patient advocacy groups and venture
capitalists. We operate worldwide and our more than 2,400 employees
provide the highest quality stand-alone and integrated drug discovery
and development solutions. We cover all activities from target-to-clinic
to meet the industry’s need for innovation and efficiency in drug
discovery and development (EVT Execute). The Company has established a
unique position by assembling top-class scientific experts and
integrating state-of-the-art technologies as well as substantial
experience and expertise in key therapeutic areas including neuronal
diseases, diabetes and complications of diabetes, pain and inflammation,
oncology, infectious diseases, respiratory diseases and fibrosis. On
this basis, Evotec has built a broad and deep pipeline of approx. 100
co-owned product opportunities at clinical, pre-clinical and discovery
stages (EVT Innovate). Evotec has established multiple long-term
alliances with partners including Bayer, Boehringer Ingelheim, Celgene,
CHDI, Novartis, Novo Nordisk, Pfizer, Sanofi, Takeda, UCB and others.
For additional information please go to www.evotec.com
and follow us on Twitter @EvotecAG.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
Information set forth in this
press release contains forward-looking statements, which involve a
number of risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements
contained herein represent the judgement of Evotec as of the date of
this press release. Such forward-looking statements are neither promises
nor guarantees, but are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties,
many of which are beyond our control, and which could cause actual
results to differ materially from those contemplated in these
forward-looking statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation or
undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such
statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in
events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.
