CENTOGENE : to Hold Event in Rostock, Germany, to Accelerate the Discovery and Development of Treatments in Rare Hereditary Diseases

CENTOGENE
today announced that it will be hosting a two day rare disease event at
its headquarters in Rostock, Germany. The event, to be held on February
20-21 2019, will bring together industry, patient advocacy groups, and
academia to discuss ways to collaborate to drive new treatments for the
over 350 million people worldwide who are living with rare genetic
disorders.
“We see a real need to accelerate the development of new therapies for
patients living with rare disorders by bringing the best minds together
to discuss the importance of interaction between patient advocacy groups
and orphan drug companies,” said Dr. Arndt Rolfs, CEO and founder of
CENTOGENE. “Our objective is to analyze patients’ expectations, legal
limitations and compliance elements to improve the collaboration to
accelerate the discovery and development of orphan drugs.”
The event will feature a line-up of speakers including:
Professor Ari Zimran, a leader in clinical trials for new treatments
for Gaucher disease, and Director of the Gaucher Clinic at Shaare
Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem, Israel
Dr. Richard Klein, a 40-year veteran of the Food and Drug
Administration (FDA)
Andra Stratton, co-founder and President of Lipodytrophy United
Jennifer McNary, a rare disease advocate
Taylor Kane, founder and co-President of Remember the Girls
Robert Ostrea, a dedicated father helping to enhance the quality of
life for young children with life-limiting rare diseases
Monica Weldon, Founder and President/CEO of Bridge the Gap – SYNGAP
Education and Research Foundation
Details of the event agenda can be found at: www.centogene.com/about-us/conferences-events.html
You can request an invitation to attend the event by emailing press@centogene.com
About CENTOGENE
Centogene is a rare disease company focused
on transforming clinical, genetic, and biochemical data into medical
solutions for patients. We are focused on bringing rationality to
treatment decisions and accelerating the development of new orphan drugs
by using our knowledge of the global rare disease market, including its
epidemiological and clinical heterogeneity and our innovative biomarkers.
As one of the largest genetic biotech companies worldwide, Centogene is
dedicated to transforming the science of genetic information into
solutions and hope for patients with rare diseases and their families. www.centogene.com
