CENTOGENE : to Hold Event in Rostock, Germany, to Accelerate the Discovery and Development of Treatments in Rare Hereditary Diseases

01/07/2019 | 01:45pm EST

Global experts, patient advocacy groups and academia gather to address the partnership potential between patient advocacy groups and orphan drug companies

CENTOGENE today announced that it will be hosting a two day rare disease event at its headquarters in Rostock, Germany. The event, to be held on February 20-21 2019, will bring together industry, patient advocacy groups, and academia to discuss ways to collaborate to drive new treatments for the over 350 million people worldwide who are living with rare genetic disorders.

“We see a real need to accelerate the development of new therapies for patients living with rare disorders by bringing the best minds together to discuss the importance of interaction between patient advocacy groups and orphan drug companies,” said Dr. Arndt Rolfs, CEO and founder of CENTOGENE. “Our objective is to analyze patients’ expectations, legal limitations and compliance elements to improve the collaboration to accelerate the discovery and development of orphan drugs.”

The event will feature a line-up of speakers including:

  • Professor Ari Zimran, a leader in clinical trials for new treatments for Gaucher disease, and Director of the Gaucher Clinic at Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem, Israel
  • Dr. Richard Klein, a 40-year veteran of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
  • Andra Stratton, co-founder and President of Lipodytrophy United
  • Jennifer McNary, a rare disease advocate
  • Taylor Kane, founder and co-President of Remember the Girls
  • Robert Ostrea, a dedicated father helping to enhance the quality of life for young children with life-limiting rare diseases
  • Monica Weldon, Founder and President/CEO of Bridge the Gap – SYNGAP Education and Research Foundation

Details of the event agenda can be found at: www.centogene.com/about-us/conferences-events.html

You can request an invitation to attend the event by emailing press@centogene.com

About CENTOGENE
Centogene is a rare disease company focused on transforming clinical, genetic, and biochemical data into medical solutions for patients. We are focused on bringing rationality to treatment decisions and accelerating the development of new orphan drugs by using our knowledge of the global rare disease market, including its epidemiological and clinical heterogeneity and our innovative biomarkers.

As one of the largest genetic biotech companies worldwide, Centogene is dedicated to transforming the science of genetic information into solutions and hope for patients with rare diseases and their families. www.centogene.com


© Business Wire 2019
