CENTRAL BANK HOURS DURING PASSAGE OF TS NANA

09/02/2020 | 01:10pm EDT

02 Sep 2020

P U B L I C A D V I S O R Y

CENTRAL BANK'S OPERATING HOURS DURING PASSAGE OF TROPICAL STORM NANA

In light of the developments of Tropical Storm Nana and its potential impact to Belize, the public is advised of the following:

The Central Bank of Belize will be closed to the public at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, 2 September 2020 and will reopen once an ALL CLEAR is declared by the National Emergency Management Organization.

Those conducting business may contact the Central Bank via telephone at 501-223-6194 or email as follows:

The public is assured that the Central Bank has initiated its business continuity plan to ensure a sufficient cash supply to domestic financial institutions. The public is further advised to contact their financial institution for confirmation on the availability of services.

The public will be advised of any further changes to these hours via our website at www.centralbank.org.bz/news.

Issued by:-
The Governor
Central Bank of Belize
1 Gabourel Lane
Belize City, Belize
T: +501.223-6194
E: inquiries@centralbank.org.bz
W: www.centralbank.org.bz


capitaltransactions@centralbank.org.bz

