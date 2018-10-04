CENTURY 21 Troop Real Estate and CENTURY 21 Everest Realty Group Now CENTURY 21 Everest

Real Estate Powerhouse with 16 Offices and 1,000 Agents in Utah and California Further Aligns its Mission to Defy Mediocrity and Deliver Extraordinary Experiences

George Morris, Chief Executive Officer of Century 21 Troop Real Estate in California and Century 21 Everest Realty Group in Utah, announced today that effective immediately both companies will do business as Century 21 Everest. This name change will align the legacy and culture of delivering consistently high-quality services to homebuyers and sellers in both states.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181004005753/en/

“With the CENTURY 21 rebranding that recently occurred, we believe now is the opportune time to bring our companies together under a unified name and culture,” Morris said. “This will allow us to better deliver quality, consistency and strength throughout the markets we serve.”

Morris also serves as CEO of parent company The Everest Group and made the announcement along with Sr. Vice President John Ciet and President Rick Davidson. Ciet also serves as President of CENTURY 21 Everest in California.

“As the market leader in Ventura County, where we have served as a trusted real estate resource for over 30 years, we are excited for the new look and feel we are offering our incredible team of agents,” Ciet said. “This new branding will assist us in delivering world class marketing to the valued real estate clients we serve, as we showcase their properties to the global marketplace.”

Davidson added additional insight into the decision for the name change in California.

“We have deep respect for the Troop name and what it represents in the community,” Davidson said. “We remain committed to building on the legacy as we continue to grow forward to find innovative ways of serving today’s dynamic marketplace.”

CENTURY 21 Everest is a global performance leader in real estate, ranked as the No. 2 Company in the CENTURY 21 system and home of the No. 1 producing CENTURY 21 office in the world, 5 years running. Everest has 16 offices located throughout the state of Utah, across Ventura County, CA where they are the market leader, and also in Los Angeles County, CA. The company is dedicated to developing the best real estate agents in the industry, trained and skilled to perform at the highest level of service to homebuyers and sellers. For more information visit www.c21everest.com.

CENTURY 21 Everest is an independently owned and operated franchise affiliate of CENTURY 21 Real Estate, the iconic brand and franchisor. ©2018 CENTURY 21 All Rights Reserved.

CENTURY 21® and the CENTURY 21 Logo are registered service marks owned by Century 21 Real Estate LLC.

