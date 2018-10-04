CENTURY 21 Troop Real Estate and CENTURY 21 Everest Realty Group Now CENTURY 21 Everest

George Morris, Chief Executive Officer of Century 21 Troop Real Estate
in California and Century 21 Everest Realty Group in Utah, announced
today that effective immediately both companies will do business as
Century 21 Everest. This name change will align the legacy and culture
of delivering consistently high-quality services to homebuyers and
sellers in both states.
“With the CENTURY 21 rebranding that recently occurred, we believe now
is the opportune time to bring our companies together under a unified
name and culture,” Morris said. “This will allow us to better deliver
quality, consistency and strength throughout the markets we serve.”
Morris also serves as CEO of parent company The Everest Group and made
the announcement along with Sr. Vice President John Ciet and President
Rick Davidson. Ciet also serves as President of CENTURY 21 Everest in
California.
“As the market leader in Ventura County, where we have served as a
trusted real estate resource for over 30 years, we are excited for the
new look and feel we are offering our incredible team of agents,” Ciet
said. “This new branding will assist us in delivering world class
marketing to the valued real estate clients we serve, as we showcase
their properties to the global marketplace.”
Davidson added additional insight into the decision for the name change
in California.
“We have deep respect for the Troop name and what it represents in the
community,” Davidson said. “We remain committed to building on the
legacy as we continue to grow forward to find innovative ways of serving
today’s dynamic marketplace.”
CENTURY 21 Everest is a global performance leader in real estate,
ranked as the No. 2 Company in the CENTURY 21 system and home of the No.
1 producing CENTURY 21 office in the world, 5 years running. Everest has
16 offices located throughout the state of Utah, across Ventura County,
CA where they are the market leader, and also in Los Angeles County, CA.
The company is dedicated to developing the best real estate agents in
the industry, trained and skilled to perform at the highest level of
service to homebuyers and sellers. For more information visit www.c21everest.com.
CENTURY 21 Everest is an independently owned and operated franchise
affiliate of CENTURY 21 Real Estate, the iconic brand and franchisor.
