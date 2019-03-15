CENTURYLINK CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against CenturyLink, Inc. - CTL

NEW ORLEANS, March 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until May 6, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL), if they purchased the Company’s securities between May 10, 2018 and March 4, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.



Get Help

CenturyLink investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-centurylink-inc-securities-litigation-2 or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

CenturyLink and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On March 4, 2019, the Company disclosed that it was unable to file its Form 10-K annual report for the period ended December 31, 2018 on time due to a “material weaknesses in internal controls over the Company’s revenue recording processes and the procedures for measuring fair value of assets and liabilities assumed in connection with the Level 3 Communications, Inc.”

On this news, the price of CenturyLink’s shares plummeted.

The case is Caliendo v. Centurylink, Inc. et al, 19cv1629.

About ClaimsFiler

