CEO And Founder of Vianai, Dr. Vishal Sikka, Demoed a New AI Platform Vision Today at Oracle Open World

09/17/2019 | 06:43pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Vishal Sikka demonstrated a new AI platform vision today during his keynote address at Oracle Open World. Vianai's vision is to enable every company, in every industry, to utilize the explorable and explainable AI techniques. 

"Companies today have been formed and reshaped by the systems of yesterday," said Dr. Sikka. "In the early days of personal computers, there were systems of record, then came systems of engagement. Today, we have the opportunity to create systems of intelligence that can bring AI techniques to transform all aspects of a business, and do so in a way that is transparent, explainable and explorable, inclusive and accessible to a massive number of developers. The Vianai platform helps us deliver on the promise of AI for every business and for all of us." 

Today at Oracle Open World, Vianai's demo showcased a fully integrated and exploratory experience for building and deploying many AI projects per enterprise and many experiments per project, where each element of an experiment — data, feature, model and results — can be introspected, modified, and reused for sharing and ongoing experimentation. A key advance in the Vianai platform is an innovative domain specific language for data science and machine learning that allows any person who can write a standard mathematical expression to fully implement all aspects of an algorithm (models and parameters) in a highly simple, succinct and fully implemented, explorable specification. 

"The technology we demonstrated today runs counter to the vast majority of ML platforms, which often focus on programming not experimentation. This greatly constrains enterprises' ability to rapidly iterate and tailor solutions to their specific data and objectives. Furthermore, success often requires organizations adopt a cross-functional team approach that engages business analysts and domain experts as well as data scientists, but with today's platforms, the discussions typically breakdown without domain expertise," said Jake Klein, head of product at Vianai. "These challenges demand a platform that delivers a dramatic improvement in interactivity, understandability, and explorability."

Vianai's support for rapid exploration of the relationships between data, features, model and results, is joined to a highly visual design experience that will enable users to define and run dozens of experiments in the time it now takes to iterate through just one. In contrast to approaches such as AutoML, the platform ensures far better collaboration and alignment between data science practitioners and business stakeholders, ensuring that AI projects meet their goals.

Vianai's advisors include John Etchemendy (Provost Emeritus of Stanford University, Co-Director of Stanford Institute of Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence (HAI)), Henning Kagermann (former Chairman and CEO of SAP and Chairman of Acatech), Alan Kay (Turing Award Winner and Computer Science Pioneer), Divesh Makan (Founder of ICONIQ Capital), Indra Nooyi (Member of the Boards at Amazon and Schlumberger and Former CEO of PepsiCo), and Sebastian Thrun (CEO of the Kitty Hawk Corporation, and Co-founder and Chairman of Udacity). 

Additional Resources:

About Vianai 
Vianai Systems, an AI Enterprise Platform startup, launched in 2019 with $50 million in seed funding and a goal to help businesses around the world successfully leverage AI to drive fundamental digital transformations. For more information about Vianai, please visit vian.ai 

About Vishal Sikka 
With a PhD in AI from Stanford University, Dr. Sikka has a distinguished background as a visionary AI researcher, teacher and practitioner. Dr. Sikka is the former CEO of Infosys and former executive board member and head of products at SAP. Dr. Sikka currently serves on the Supervisory Board of the BMW Group and on the advisory board of HAI. Follow @VSikka on Twitter. 

Media Contact
Dr. Carly Cooper
650-847-1946
223161@email4pr.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ceo-and-founder-of-vianai-dr-vishal-sikka-demoed-a-new-ai-platform-vision-today-at-oracle-open-world-300920279.html

SOURCE Vianai Systems


© PRNewswire 2019
