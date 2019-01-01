2019-01-01T08:50:14+03:30

CEO:

NIOCs Christmas Greetings to All Christian Employees

Chief Executive Officer of National Iranian Oil Company, Masoud Karbasian has congratulated the birth of Christ and greeted the firms Christian employees in a statement as follows:

National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) is proud to have devoted Christian employees and would like to thank them all for their hard work, commitment and concern. May God Bless them and this Christmas season brings tons of success, good health and prosperity to their lives.