CEO: NIOCs Christmas Greetings to All Christian Employees

01/01/2019 | 07:04am CET
2019-01-01T08:50:14+03:30
CEO:

NIOCs Christmas Greetings to All Christian Employees


Chief Executive Officer of National Iranian Oil Company, Masoud Karbasian has congratulated the birth of Christ and greeted the firms Christian employees in a statement as follows:

National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) is proud to have devoted Christian employees and would like to thank them all for their hard work, commitment and concern. May God Bless them and this Christmas season brings tons of success, good health and prosperity to their lives.




Disclaimer

NIOC - National Iranian Oil Company published this content on 01 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 January 2019 06:03:02 UTC
