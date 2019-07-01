CEO Noel Irwin Hentschel and AmericanTours International Honored for Bringing 20 Million Tourists to America by USTA and Brand USA

Celebrating 42 years of global success, AmericanTours International (ATI) and Co-Founder, Chair/CEO Noel Irwin Hentschel with COO Nick Hentschel were honored by the United States Travel Association (USTA) and Brand USA for outstanding achievements in Destination Management of Visit USA. ATI’s recognition as leading in creative product development and marketing of all 50 states with proprietary technology and extraordinary customer service for international clientele is notable. ATI marks a milestone of bringing 20 million global tourists to America, generating significant economic contribution and job creation nationwide. ATI clients contributed over $100 billion into the U.S. economy, improving trade and international relations.

L-R Chris Thompson, President/CEO of Brand USA; Nick Hentschel, COO of ATI; Noel Irwin Hentschel, Chair/CEO of ATI; Roger Dow, President/CEO of USTA, at Chairman Circle Honors presentation to ATI. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Chairman Circle Honors were presented to ATI by Roger Dow, President/CEO of USTA, and Chris Thompson, President/CEO of Brand USA. The event was held at the Pelican Hill Resort owned by Hentschel friend Donald Bren, owner of the Irvine Company. ATI was honored with the most prominent worldwide tour operators.

Noel stated, “We thank all our international partners and appreciate their friendship and loyal commitment to promoting America as the premier travel destination. It is an honor for me to serve on the board of Brand USA as a voice for the tour operator, the vital role for creativity, sustainable economic development, traveler satisfaction and job creation in tourism and trade.”

Hosts Caroline Beteta of Visit California, Todd Davidson of Travel Oregon and TV travel show personality Samantha Brown welcomed the honorees.

The gala kicked off IPW 2019, the travel industry's most influential marketplace, held this year in Anaheim. California native Noel Irwin Hentschel welcomed the Beach Boys on the first day to ensure Good Vibrations was in the minds of the 5,000 tourism industry leaders attending from 70 countries. Disney inaugurated IPW by opening Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland and Knott’s Berry Farm concluded festivities with roller-coaster rides and famous California boysenberry pie.

ATI showcases all of California including the beaches, national parks, wineries and the historic missions founded by St. Junipero Serra. “Each experience ATI designs promotes Visit USA, inspiring millions more international tourists to travel across America, creating more jobs, peace and prosperity,” Noel remarked.

AmericanTours International is the largest privately-held, American and woman-owned destination management company in North America.

