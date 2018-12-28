CEO of Caribbean telecoms firm Digicel dies suddenly

The company's chairman and billionaire owner Denis O'Brien said in a message to staff he would take over as interim CEO.

"It is with a heavy heart and much sadness that I share news of the untimely death of our Group CEO, Alex Matuschka von Greiffenclau," O'Brien said in a statement.

"Alex died suddenly yesterday whilst on holiday with his family in Germany," he said.

Von Greiffenclau took up his position in February this year and was a key player in negotiating a debt refinancing with bondholders, which concluded last week.

Under the terms of the deal, the majority of holders of around $3 billion in bonds due in 2020 and 2022 agreed to swap them for bonds with longer-dated maturities.

Digicel, which was founded in 2001 in Jamaica by O'Brien, provides wireless services to around 14 million subscribers in 31 markets in the Caribbean and South Pacific regions.

