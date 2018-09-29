CEO of Genesis Group, Chinese Leading Financial Institution Specializing in Blockchain, Speaks at DAIBC

The DAIBC was held in Kuala Lumpur on September 27-28, 2018. Feng Chi,
CEO of Genesis Group, was invited to deliver a speech on the development
of the blockchain market in China.
“The blockchain is becoming the critical area for international
competition,” he said. “The blockchain sets no block to any country. It
is a global revolution on productive relations and the blockchain market
differs in every country.”
From 2013 when China Central Television reported BitCoin for the first
time to 2017 when the blockchain hype emerged in China, China’s
blockchain market has undergone ups and downs, creating opportunities
and challenges.
According to 2018 China Blockchain Industry Whitepaper published by
China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, as of March
2018, there were 456 companies specializing in blockchain businesses.
Before 2013, this number was only 31, but 136 and 178 respectively in
2016 and 2017. These companies fall into several categories, with the
financial services being the majority, followed by blockchain solutions,
underlying platforms, and blockchain media & communities. So far, the
blockchain technology has been applied in areas such as supply-chain
finance, credit investigation, product tracing, copyright trading,
digital identity and digital evidence.
Genesis Group is a leading financial institution consisting of Genesis
Capital, Genesis Lab and Genesis Investment Bank. It provides one-stop
service for entrepreneurs in blockchain industry ranging from
incubation, funding to investment banking, etc.
Genesis Capital is a capital fund under Genesis group for the blockchain
industry. Committed to discovering early staged projects with the
biggest potential, the team seeks to offer not only investment but
consulting as the project grows.
Genesis Lab provides incubation designed to foster startups for the
world of decentralization. Ranging from legal, regulatory and admin
support, technical mentorship to organizational structure, its
specialists will pave the path from optimizing whitepapers to first
campaign launching for big ideas.
Genesis Investment Bank aspires to deliver best-in-class strategic
advice and creative financing solutions to our clients, including
fundraising, asset management, risk management. In addition, the bank
also helps to build brand awareness.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180929005014/en/